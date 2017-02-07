PESHAWAR - A ‘poor’ supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has made a request to PTI chief Imran Khan for asking the provincial government to bear his marriage expenditures.

“I am working at a marriage hall for Rs7000 per month and on my present wages I can hardly make both ends meet, ” Hashmat Khan told the media at Peshawar Press Club yesterday. The resident of Peshawar, 37, said he had time and again made such appeals to the government but to no avail.

Imran Khan can easily ask Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to make arrangements for the purpose, he said stressing that it was responsibility of the government to help the poor.

Hashmat said anyone interested in giving him financial help could contact the Peshtakhara police on phone number 091-5231418.