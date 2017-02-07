ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday turned down a petition of former political secretary of the late Benazir Bhutto Naheed Khan, seeking court’s directives to register the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in her name.

An IHC division bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, rejected the request declaring it ‘without merit’.

Naheed moved the court citing Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), late Jahangir Badr, Dr Ghulam Hussain secretary general of PPP-Shaheed Bhutto and Latif Khan Khosa as respondent.

She contended that in 2002 the party changed its name from the PPP to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarian (PPPP).

She said that in 2013, she applied for the PPP to be registered in her name but the ECP turned down her application and accepted the application of Latif Khosa who had been appearing before the ECP as secretary general of the PPP.

The petitioner contended that she remained very close to the late Benazir Bhutto since the beginning of her political career in 1979 and was also political secretary to the martyred leader.

She stated that the late Bhutto also awarded her with a ticket to contest elections from Rawalpindi and she remained central coordinator of the party as well. In 2002, electoral laws were amended and the PPP was not allowed to contest the elections and the leadership of PPP decided to establish another party - the PPPP.

The petitioner had maintained that after changing name, the PPP contested two elections under its new name, the PPPP. Later, it came to the petitioner’s knowledge that now there was no political party by the name of the PPP in the record of the ECP. On March 4, 2013, the petitioner applied for the name of the PPP and submitted an application to the ECP.

She informed the court that during the tenure of PPPP government from 2008 till 2013 when Asif Ali Zardari was the president, a writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court seeking court’s directives to bar Zardari from holding dual offices. It was contended that Zardari, as head of the state, could not get involved in political activities.

She said that Wasim Sajjad, appearing on behalf of Zardari had told the LHC that the PPP was not a political party and it was rather a private association or just an NGO. This statement hurt feelings of every die-hard PPP ‘jiyalas’ and it was like negating their whole struggle.

The petitioner said that under the situation, the PPP workers insisted the petitioner and her husband to get the PPP registered to her name as a political entity. Consequently, the petitioner filed an application to ECP under Political Parties Order 2002.

The IHC said that the court went through the record and it was apprised that Wasim Sajjad had told the LHC that the PPP was a private political association and not a registered political party. The IHC bench further said that the present petitioner did not challenge this before any forum.

The petitioner said that after she filed the application for registration of the PPP to her name, the late Jehangir Bader, Dr Hussain and Khosa also filed applications for changing name of political party and allotment of election symbol and the ECP decided in favour of Khosa.

She said that Zardari after taking charge as co-chairman had sidelined all die-hard party workers and fake intra-party elections were conducted.

The IHC rejected her application.