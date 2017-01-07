LAHORE - Pakistan yesterday witnessed another tragic train accident near Punjab’s Lodhran district, claiming lives of seven schoolchildren.

Two rickshaws, carrying the schoolchildren, were hit at a Railway Crossing near Jalalpur Road, killing all seven students and a rickshaw driver.

It was third major accident of trains within three months and around 50th between Jan 2016 and Jan 2017. There had been 37 train accidents at ungated crossings all over the country in first six months of 2016 (Jan 1 to June 30).

An official told The Nation that around 500 accidents held alone in Khawaja Saad Rafique’s three years tenure as Railways minister.

Although train accidents occur around the world, the ratio in Pakistan is comparatively high. Unmanned and unauthorised level crossings, old technology, negligence of railways staff and terrorism incidents are main reasons behind the tragedies.

As per initial reports of Friday’s accident, the gatekeepers did not close the gate and the rickshaw drivers misjudged the train speed due to heavy fog while attempting to cross the tracks early morning. The reports suggested the train driver must have stopped the train as signals at the crossing were up and gates were open.

Both the gatekeeper and driver are in police custody and a detailed inquiry report is being prepared on order of the Railways minister Saad Rafique, who held a press conference at PR headquarters on Friday noon. The minister expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs1.5 million and Rs0.3m compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured respectively.

Saad told the media that the initial report will be compiled within 48 hours of the incident whereas the complete investigation will be completed in seven days.

He added that the PR management was also reviewing the fog situation as 25 trains already faced delay on the section. A proposal regarding the mental and psychological tests of drivers and assistant drivers with provision of mobile phones to them was also under consideration.

Condemnations from across the political circles followed the accident, with PTI chairman Imran Khan and PAT secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur holding Saad Rafique responsible for the tragedy. Imran Khan commented how the train accidents could be stopped when the railways minister was spending most of his time in defending “corruption of the prime minister” and least concerned about the department.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the tragedy and called for an independent inquiry to fix the causes of the accident.

Also, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq expressed grief over the loss of lives in unfortunate tragedy. According to official data, as many as 150 passengers were killed and more than 1,000 injured during the last ten years. The terror incidents, especially in Balochistan areas, claimed the lives of more than 150 people during the same period.

In few major recent accidents, two passenger trains collided on November 3, 2016 near Karachi’s Landhi Railway Station, killing at least 20 people and injuring scores of others. On Oct 6, four men were killed while 10 others were injured when a freight train rammed into a bus carrying workers of a factory at Landa level-crossing near Gujjar Chowk of the port city. On the same day, six people died and 18 injured when two coordinated blasts targeting railway tracks hit near the Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express in Aab-e-Gum area of Balochistan’s Bolan district.

In another tragic train accident in September last year, three people died and four got injuries when a train hit a vehicle at railway crossing in Rawalpindi.

In July, the railways faced another blow when around 20 passengers including children and women were injured after a train was derailed and overturned in Khanewal. Four bogies of a special train bound for Kharian carrying military troops derailed over Chanawan Bridge near Jamke Chattha and fell down in the canal killing at least 17 people including soldiers in the same month. Two individuals died after being struck by the trains in May.

At least eleven people were killed and several others injured when a train crashed into a truck near Tando Jam in February. The tragedy happened largely due to gateless railway crossing of Village Mureed Sipiyo.

Another train related tragedy befell in May when two people were killed as the engine and four bogies of the Karakoram Express derailed near Bandhi Railway Station.

Officials say the Pakistan Railways, which inherited thousands of kilometres of track and trains from former colonial power Britain, is using out-dated technology. The analogue signal system is obsolete but in many parts of the country, the department is still harnessing the system and major accidents are being caused due to this.

The railways needs to make the transportation system state of the art by repeated up gradation from trains to the backend control centres. Many accidents occurred when the signal was not properly transmitted to the driver of coming train resulting in casualties. Efficient train management system should be in place based on digital technology to give a real-time integration between the control centre and train driver.

The railways has 4,072 level-crossings on its more than 8,000 kilometers long operational track. Of them 1,341 are manned and 2,731 unmanned.

The conversion of unmanned level crossing into manned level crossing and improved communication system are the issues which could be resolved if Railways and provincial governments are ready to pay a little attention. Since manning the level crossing is a provincial matter as per Section 12 of the Railway Act 1890, the respective governments are least worried to allocate funds for the purpose.

Time and again, the Railways minister requested the provincial governments to pay attention on the issue and release funds for manning the level crossing.