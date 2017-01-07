ISLAMABAD - The United Nations was Friday urged to end massacres, gang-rapes and excesses in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

A resolution adopted after a two-day ‘International Seminar on Kashmir’ asked the UN to stop state-sponsored terrorism in the held valley.

The seminar – organised by the Young Parliamentarians Forum at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services - was attended by more than 400 delegates, including Members of Parliament and experts from European Parliament, UK, Canada and North America. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addressed the inaugural session.

It was aimed at providing a platform to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir. The two-day seminar also had panel discussions on the role of United Nations and major powers in Kashmir dispute.

The participants showed concern over the ongoing grave human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir, particularly after the latest round of killings and brutalities that began on July 8, 2016 in the aftermath of the extra-judicial execution of a young Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

It noted Indian defiance to the calls by UN Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and elected representatives in the UK and Australia for an independent investigation into HR violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

It condemned the use of pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces to willfully blind a whole generation of Kashmiris, mostly youth, in thousands.

It recalled UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir - (Res. 38, 39, 47, 51 (1948); 80 (1950); 91, 96 (1951); 98 (1952); 122,123, 126 (1957); UNCIP Res. (13 Aug 48, 5 Jan.49) - that, inter alia, promised Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The participants underscored the UN has a responsibility to stopping Kashmiris’ systematic genocide by the Indian occupation forces.

It noted with deep concern the India’s approach to systematically change the demography in IoK to convert Muslim majority Kashmiris into a minority.

It criticised the arbitrary arrest of over 10,000 Kashmiris with their fate unknown. It also recalled the massacres committed in IoK by Indian occupation forces between 1990 and 2016.

They took note of the findings of International People Tribunal’s Report, entitled; ‘Buried Evidence in the wake of discovery of unnamed and unmarked mass graves in IoK.’

They censured India’s blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir, UN Charter and International Humanitarian Laws.

They referred the offer of the United Nations Secretary General to help resolve the long-festering problem of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue.

The participants reminded India of the repeated pledges made at the highest level to allow them to decide their future through a plebiscite, in particular, the statements by Prime Minister Nehru in October 1947 and 1951, in which he stated: “We (India) have declared that the fate of Kashmir is ultimately to be decided by the people. That pledge we have given...not only to the people of Kashmir but to the world. We will not and cannot back out of it. We are prepared when peace and order have been established to have a referendum held under the auspices of the UN.”

They expressed concern at the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and killing of Kashmiri civilians.

The resolution said the human rights situation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation continues to deteriorate.

It said egregious crimes were being perpetrated against defenceless civilians, particularly women, more than 10,000 of whom have been gang raped.

“Indian civilians or security personnel have been arrested, much less prosecuted for such crimes,” it said. It added: “Whereas the culture of impunity has continued as per the December 6, 2012 report of the IPTK and APDP.”

It said: “Whereas India maintains an occupation force of more than 700,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir and hundreds of thousands of armed constabulary and police.”

The resolution said: “Whereas enormous resources are expended on the acquisition of weapons including nuclear weapons thereby threatening the security of the entire region.”

“Aware that such resources could be better utilised for uplift of their respective populations in India and Pakistan,” it said.

The participants of the seminar, therefore: “Call upon India to cease forthwith all human rights violations against and stop bloodshed of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“(We) call on the government of India to allow UN / Independent investigations into the human rights situation, to establish responsibility and determine appropriate punishment for the perpetrators of such crimes that are against International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law,” it said.

“(The participants) call on India to withdraw all its troops, including armed constabulary from Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from cities, towns and villages to enable resumption of normal life and create enabling environment for the plebiscite to be held under the auspices of UN as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir,” it said.

They requested the United Nations to assume its responsibility of organising the plebiscite under its supervision.

“The OIC Secretary General should compile a report on human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir,” urging constant monitoring of the human rights situation by the IPHRC.

“(We) urge UN and other relevant forums to investigate all massacres, gang-rapes, fake-encounters, forced disappearances, willful blinding using pellet guns, etc. committed by the Indian forces and Hindu terrorist organisations RSS, etc. and bring the perpetrators to book,” it said.

The resolution requested all national governments to exert pressure on India to ensure its compliance with international obligations from Humanitarian and Human Rights Law as well as UNSC resolutions

It requested the international media to fulfill its obligations by highlighting the continued sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It called upon all concerned individuals to remain engaged with the tragic situation.

The international organisations, including the OIC, EU, were requested to play a meaningful and effective role in the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “Furthermore these organisations formally approach India to allow access for international organisations to Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it said. It also demanded engagement with the situation to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people at all possible forums.