SANGHAR - Former president and PPP-Parliamentarians chief Asif Ali Zardari criticised the ruling PML-N government and accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of stabbing him in the back but maintained that the party should be allowed to complete its term regardless of the decision on the Panamagate case.

Addressing a political convention at Sanghar, Zardari advised Nawaz Sharif to step down and nominate another prime minister.

He claimed that the PPP had supported PM Sharif when he and his party were in hot water due to a ‘conspiracy’ but accused that in response Sharif stabbed PPP in the back. He warned PM Sharif that he will have to face the music without the support of PPP if a conspiracy is hatched against him now.

“We helped you when a conspiracy was hatched against your government but you stabbed us in the back. You intimidated my friends, our provincial government, and its bureaucracy,” Zardari said while referring to raids conducted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and charges levelled by NAB against PPP leaders in Sindh.

“Pakistan’s reins are in the hands of fools,” he said while alluding to Sharifs.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Zardari said that the project would be beneficial for both the countries. He also criticised the government for what he called illogical polices on business and economy.

The former president alleged that at a time when the rest of world is progressing, our rulers are keeping the country backwards as they are more concerned about a joint interrogation team (JIT).

He also turned his guns towards the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and said that there is a huge difference between playing cricket, selling steel and running a country. He added, “I will show them how Pakistan is managed.”

Zardari also criticised former military ruler Pervaiz Musharraf, saying that the “commando” developed pain in his ribs when it came to facing judiciary.