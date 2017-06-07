ISLAMBAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday approved new fee tariff for rural cable TV licences in its 132nd meeting.

The authority meeting was held under the chair of Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam and it approved new tariff for Rural Cable TV licence and okayed revision of annual fee from Rs5,000 to Rs10,000. Licence fee for new cable TV has also been revised from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000. The same will apply for renewal of the licences after expiry of their existing licence terms.

The Authority meeting also approved grant of non-commercial FM Radio licence to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan and Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. The Authority while taking up a request by M/s PTCL approved renewal of its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) distribution service for 10 years.

The meeting was held at PEMRA Headquarters and was attended by Member Punjab Nargis Nasir, Member KP, Shaheen Habibullah, Chairman FBR Dr Muhammad Irshad, Chairman PTA Dr Syed Ismail Shah, Secretary Information Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Secretary Interior Tariq Mehmood Khan.