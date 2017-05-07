RAWALPINDI - A census team lodged a complaint with the area’s police that a ruling party female member of the Punjab Assembly has refused to provide information about her family members during census campaign at Shaheed Colony, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

The police are evaluating the complaint lodged by the census team to initiate legal action against the PML-N MPA, sources added.

According to sources, a census team appeared before the Police Post Tariqabad officials (controlled by Police Station Civil Line) and complained that the team went to the residence of PML-N MPA Sobia Satti located at Shaheed Road in Dheri Hassanabad to collect details about her family. However, the MPA refused to provide information about her family members, sources added.

Taking action on the complaint, Sub Inspector Mazhar Hussain posted at the Police Post Tariqabad visited the residence of MPA to investigate the matter, sources said. They said the SI submitted his report with the moharar and other high-ups.

When contacted, SI Mazhar Hussain and a Naib Moharar Saeed Iqbal confirmed the incident, saying police were investigating the matter and action would be taken against the accused.

MPA Sobia Satti, while talking to The Nation, admitted that she refused to provide information about her family members to census team that visited her residence on Thursday. The PMA said that she told the census team that she and other family members did not reside here and their house is located in Tehsil Kotli Sattian. Sobia said that she also told the census team that she would get her family details registered in Kotli Sattian. The MPA also accused the census team members of misbehaving with her younger sister. She said that they told the census team that their mother is not present at home and they will provide details to census teams in Kotli Sattian but the team kept insisting for showing CNICs,” she said. SP Potohar Division Muhammad Ateeq Tahir and SHO Police Station Civil Line Mian Imran were not available for their comments.