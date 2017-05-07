SLAMABAD - The meeting of Central Selection Board is likely to be held by the end of current month to review promotion cases of over 450 officers of grade 19 and 20, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The Supreme Court had ordered the federal government to review the cases of those officers who were considered by the CSB 2015 for promotion but the government did not promote them. Hundreds of officers had challenged the CSB 2015 in the Supreme Court for not promoting them to next grades.

The court had also asked the federal government to review the policy of promotions and avoid applying the integrity marks in next board meeting. The Establishment Division has started preparation of lists of the officers of grade-19 and 20 and also of those officers who could not get promotion in 2015. The ED also asked all Divisions and departments to send ACRs of their officers for upcoming CSB meeting.

Sources told The Nation that the ED has revisited the promotion policy in the light of Supreme Court order and integrity marks will not be part of the promotion policy of CSB 2017. They said that CSB- 2015 had the discretion to award 15 marks keeping in view the integrity and personal reputation of the officers. In some special cases, the board had nine additional marks for the officers who were above 58 years of age and could not attend the mandatory staff college course (for promotions from grade 18-22) due to unavoidable circumstances. They said that the 15 plus nine marks were massively used to provide a total aggregate of 75 marks to some of the low scoring officers while some other officers who had genuine 75 plus marks from their service records were totally ignored for promotion.

A senior official of ED informed that the Prime Minister had also rejected the promotion cases of around 400 officers of grade 19 and 20 and even the CSB-2017 had recommended their cases for promotion in next grades. He said these officers have also challenged the promotions of CSB-2017 in Islamabad High Court and Establishment Division is also awaiting the court directions in this case.

He said that it was clearly mentioned in services rules that the CSB should be held after every six months but incumbent government only conducted three CSB meetings so far. He said the federal government should make the mechanism for officers’ promotions on time.