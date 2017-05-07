ISLAMABAD - The PAC Secretariat has started process of inviting special guests, including Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly and others, to chalk out a strategy for resolution of pending court cases involving Rs5 trillion.

The PAC had summoned a special meeting on May 11 to make a strategy to resolve pending court cases involving recovery of trillions of rupees by the state institutions.

“The PAC Secretariat dispatched letters to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Opposition Leader in Senate Aitezaz Ahsan, Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Attorney General to participate and share suggestions,” an official in the PAC Secretariat shared with The Nation.

The purpose of inviting these high officials was aimed at evolving a strategy to lift stay orders on cases worth Rs5 trillion.

Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah, in the last meeting, had decided to summon a special meeting to resolve the issue of cases pending in courts. Shah termed it a matter of national interest which should be resolved as early as possible.

Whereas, the members of PAC are not much optimistic to resolve these pending cases in a short period of time. “I don’t think the issue will be resolved easily. I wish PAC can able to resolve it but there are flaws in the system,” said MNA Sheikh Rashid said this while talking to The Nation.

When contacted, another PAC member Mian Abdul Manan said they would make all-out efforts to settle the issue. “Indeed it is a difficult matter but we should try to resolve it,” he remarked.

Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah, in a PAC meeting last year (2016), had expressed frustration over parliament’s helplessness in recovery of the public money stuck due to corruption and irregularities in various government departments. He had termed PAC as toothless body to resolve the important matters.

The PAC chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah reviewed the audit objections of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of 2013-14.