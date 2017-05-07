KHYBER AGENCY - Situation was tense at Torkham border on Saturday after Pakistani and Afghan security forces exchanged fire late on Friday.

Official sources said that on Friday night, the Afghan forces started firing on a Pakistani check post located at the Pak-Afghan border crossing in Torkham. No causality was reported, however. Pakistani security forces retaliated and targeted several Afghan checkpoints.

Both sides used heavy and light weapons, the sources said.

In the aftermath of firing, the Pakistani security forces briefly closed the crossing point for all kinds of movement and imposed a curfew in Torkham bazaar. Later, the decision pertaining to suspension of movement at the crossing point was withdrawn on Saturday and passengers and loaded vehicles to and from Pakistan crossed the border, an official said.

Local sources on the Afghan side claimed that a person was killed and three others were injured while four trailers were also destroyed due to the heavy exchange of fire.

A flag meeting between Pakistan and Afghan officials was scheduled in Torkham, but according to official sources, the Afghan officials did not turn up for the meeting.

A day before, 12 Pakistani citizens including women and children were killed in villages bordering Chaman when Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire on a census team and local residents.