LAHORE - Retired military men are enjoying high positions in the Punjab like chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary (home) and IGP, all being in Grade-22.

Capt (r) Zahid Saeed was promoted to the top administrative slot of chief secretary after he had served as senior member board of revenue. Earlier, Capt (r) Naveed Akram Cheema also served as the Punjab CS. Later, he was appointed as Federal Public Service Commission chairman.

Capt (r) Javed Akbar is currently holding the top revenue slot of the BoR. The SMBR is the highest position in the matters like land records, acquisitions, allotments, revenue collection, mutations etc. He works as chief judge and the final review authority in the revenue matters.

ACS (home) is another sensitive and important slot in the law and order matters. He also deals with police, arms licences, jails, visas, schedule-4 criminals, imposition of Section 144, deployment of Rangers and many more. Currently, Maj (r) Azam Suleman is holding this office. This is for the first time in the history of the Punjab that an ACS (home) is a grade-22 officer. Previously, an officer in grade 20 or 21 was being posted as home secretary.

Capt (r) Arif Nawaz is holding top police office of inspector general. He was recently promoted to grade-22. Earlier, he was posted as IGP when he was in grade-21.

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman and Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Muzaffar Ali Ranjah are also retired army officers.

Other officers holding important seats include Agriculture Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Mehmood, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Secretary Capt (r) Khuram Agha, Transport Secretary Capt (r) Naseem Nawaz, Irrigation Secretary Capt (r) Asadullah Khan, Gujranwala Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif, Planning & Development Secretary Fl-Lt (r) Iftikhar Sahoo, Environment Secretary Capt (r) Saif Anjum, Bahawalpur Commissioner Capt (r) Saqib Zafar, Punjab Land Records Authority Director General Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal and Punjab Food Authority DG Capt (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. Moreover, former Lahore DCO Capt (r) Usman Younus and many more retired army officers were inducted in civil services and posted against important slots.