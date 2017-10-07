ISLAMABAD - A former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for dismissing his petition, challenging the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) decision of not considering his name as a permanent judge of the high court.

Azim Khan Afridi was appointed as an additional judge of the IHC against a reserved seat for FATA on November 21, 2011, however, the JCP in its meeting on October 22, 2012, did not confirm him (Afridi) as the permanent judge of IHC over his alleged wrongdoing.

According to media reports, there were allegations against him (Afridi) that during his tenure as the additional judge of IHC, he appointed 45 of his favourites in the lower judiciary, and the JCP did not make him permanent judge of the IHC.

Afridi challenged the JCP decision in the PHC on December 26, 2012. The PHC after keeping his petition for five years dismissed it on September 5, 2017, as not maintainable and beyond territorial jurisdiction.

Azim on Friday filed the appeal under Article 185 of Constitution and made the secretary law ministry, the secretary JCP, the secretary parliamentary committee and incumbent chief justice and judges of IHC as respondents. He has contended that the findings of the PHC were erroneous and patently illegal.

In his appeal, filed through Muhammad Moazam Butt, Afridi stated that despite untiring, onerous, faithful and dedicated contribution, he was blamed and not confirmed by the JCP.

Afridi said that complaints against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui were concealed from the JCP to ensure his confirmation as the judge.

Afridi claimed that the entire conspiracy for removing him was aimed at misleading and deceiving the entire nation regarding his involvement in illegal appointments in the lower judiciary of Islamabad. His career and future was purposely destroyed and he was not considered for confirmation despite the meritorious record, hard work and excellent decisions for improving the administrative working of the IHC.

The petitioner said that since his repatriation to PHC, he served as District and Sessions Judge, Judge Special Court Narcotic and Chairman Service Tribunal but the impression (about him) has constantly been haunting him. He urged the apex court to “do away with” the allegations levelled against him by the JCP so that he could resume his “lost position”.