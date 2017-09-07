ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be held today to approve four corruption references against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, finance minister Ishaq Dar and others.

The NAB Executive Board meeting will be held in the chair of Chairman NAB Qamar Zeman Chaudhry at the Bureau’s headquarter to discuss the final drafts of four references against the former premier, his sons Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others before sending these references to accountability courts.

The meeting was scheduled on Wednesday but it could not be held due to non-availability of Prosecutor General Accountability Waqas Qadeer Dar in Islamabad.

Sources told The Nation that the Prosecutor General left for Lahore in emergency and he conveyed it to the chairman secretariat by yesterday morning. They said that the PGA is one of key members of EBM and his input is important while taking decision in mega corruption cases.

The NAB has decided to file references against accused in Rawalpindi/Islamabad accountability courts within next two to three days after approval of EBM. The deadline set for filing the references against the Sharif family, Dar and others is September 8.

The apex court had ordered the anti-graft body to investigate four references against all accused and file them in accountability courts within six weeks.

Chairman NAB had already vetoed recommendations of the Lahore Bureau, which had also asked for putting the names of accused on the exit control list (ECL).

A senior official has said that the NAB EBM will review and discuss all aspects of final drafts of the references which had been prepared by the prosecution wing.

He said that the NAB chief can neither reject nor accept the recommendations without the approval of EBM especially in high profile cases.

NAB Spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish said that Director General NAB Lahore has neither asked for freezing accounts nor sent any recommendation for placing names of the Sharifs and others on the ECL.