ISLAMABAD - The prosecution wing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far failed to submit its input to the chairman regarding whether or not to file appeal in the Supreme Court in the Hudaibiya paper mills case, The Nation has learnt.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had given go-ahead to filing “civil petition for leave to appeal (CPLA)” in the SC for the reopening of the Hudaibiya paper mills case on the return of prosecutor general of the bureau from the United Kingdom, in a high-profile meeting last month.

NAB Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Waqas Qadeer Dar had returned to Pakistan just two days after the meeting.

On July 21st, the additional prosecutor general accountability (AGPA) had also informed the apex court that the national anti-corruption watchdog had decided to reopen the Hudaibiya paper mills reference of 2000 and it would file an appeal in this regard soon.

Well-placed sources informed The Nation that the PGA was not in favour of filing an appeal in the SC and he could not finalise draft of NAB appeal in the last one and a half month.

They said that the NAB would not file appeal in the case especially in the last month of the current chairman’s tenure.

They said that the Hudaibiya paper mills case was not part of the agenda of Thursday (today)’s bureau’s Executive Board meeting.

The Nation tried contacting the NAB PGA through telephone calls and text messages but he did not respond till the filing of this story.

The NAB had also collected new evidences in the Hudaibiya paper mills case from the joint investigation team (JIT) in the Panama Papers case.

According to the documents available with The Nation, the NAB chairman chaired a meeting on July 20th at the NAB headquarters and discussed all options regarding filing of appeal in the Hudaibiya paper mills case and also the JIT report in the Panama Papers case.

The meeting was attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar, Director-General (Operations) Zahir Shah and the officials of the prosecution department.

The DG Operations and Prosecution Department briefed the meeting on the JIT report and the bureau about the course of action in the Hudaibiya paper mills case.

The DG operations told the meeting “number of new evidences have been collected in the Hudaibiya paper mills case by the JIT, which required further examination and evaluation.”

He strongly recommended that a reinvestigation in Hudaibiya paper mills case be initiated.

During the briefing, the NAB chairman asked how much new evidence had been brought up.

The DG operations informed that “prima facie considerable new material has come on record, which needs to be evaluated and looked into.”

The Additional PGA briefed the meeting that the matter of reinvestigation was not allowed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) vide its judgment in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

But, he said, “he recommended that proper course of action will be to file an appeal in the SC against the LHC judgment in the Hudaibiya paper mills [case].”

The NAB Deputy Chairman, Tajwar, supported the points of the DG operations and agreed with the course of action recommended by the acting PGA.

After the long meeting, “the NAB officials agreed to prepare a case for lodging a CPLA in the SC, which will be filed on the return of the PGA from visit abroad.”