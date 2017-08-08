Islamabad - A total of 66 Pakistani Civilians embraced shahdat, while 228 civilians have suffered injuries due to Indian hostility since January 2013.

Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan told National Assembly yesterday that Indian troops committed a total of 319 Ceasefire Violations since I November 2016. Out of these 314 deaths were along Line of Control, while five were along Working Boundary.

He said defence authorities were not in position to assess the loss to properties of civilian population, however, it can be accessed by the civilian authorities of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Answering a question of MNA, Shaikh Rohale Asghar regarding the steps being taken by the Government to make next general elections transparent and impartial, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed in a written reply said ECP has demanded 141 new posts 34 and necessary budget from the Government of Pakistan to set up independent Monitoring Wing Monitoring Wing in the ECP to oversee pre poll, post poll activities and point out illegal practices, including huge spending on Electoral exercises in violation of Law. Ahmed said Electoral Rolls have been up dated as of December¬2016 and would be again revised and updated by December¬2017. He said total registered voters as of 1st July, 2017 is 97,021,340, which are expected to reach to 100,000,000 by December¬2017. 150 Electronic Voting Machines and 100 Bio¬metric Machines have been procured for Pilot testing as per ECP Policy.

He said in order to safeguard Election material four model warehouses one in each province will be established, thereafter around 30 more warehouses would be set up across the country.

GIS Mapping of polling stations Verification of 72,000 Polling Stations have been completed and all these polling stations are GEO-tagged now quality assurance exercise is in progress to check each and every point in detail, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said.

He said Nadra has been asked to come up with a solution to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes and hopefully, some solution will come to fore, so that more than eight million overseas Pakistanis cast their vote.