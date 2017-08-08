LAHORE - Around 450 Pakistanis, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members, were named in the Panama Papers leaks as holding and operating offshore companies, allegedly with the money collected through tax evasion, but only Sharif family was picked up for judicial scrutiny, disqualifying the PM.

Cases against the rest are just at the stage of notices served on them by the Federal Board of Revenue six months ago. Among prominent politicians are wife of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tehmina Durrani, and his relative Ilyas Meraj who hold seven offshore companies. Former PM Benazir Bhutto was associated with one company while her relative Hassan Ali Jaffery is also the owner of one offshore company. Other prominent Pakistanis owning offshore companies include Javed Pasha (a close friend of Asif Ali Zardari having four companies), PPP Senator Rehman Malik (one company), PPP Senator Osman Saifullah’s family (34 companies), Anwar Saifullah, Salim Saifullah, Humayun Saifullah, Iqbal Saifullah, Javed Saifullah, Jehangir Saifullah, Waseem Gulzar (a relative of Chaudhrys of Gujrat), Zain Sukhera (co-accused with former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son in the Hajj scandal).

The Pakistani businessmen who were named in the Panama Papers leaks include Ahmad Ali Riaz (son of Malik Riaz of Behria Town, having one company), ABM Group of Companies Chairman Azam Sultan (five companies), Pizza Hut owner Aqeel Hussain and family (one company), Soorty Enterprise Chairman Tanvir Hassan, Abdur Rashid Soorty and family, Sultan Ali Allana, chairman, Habib Bank Limited, (one company), Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, former NIB bank president (one company), Bashir Ahmed and Javed Shakoor of Buxly Paints (one company), Mehmood Ahmed of Berger Paints (one company), hotel tycoon Sadruddin Hashwani and family (three companies), Shehbaz Yasin Malik and family (one company), Hussain Dawood and family (two companies), Shahzada Dawood, Abdus Samad Dawood, Saad Raja, Abdullah family of Sapphire Textiles (five companies), Yousuf Abdullah and his wife, Muhammad Abdullah and his wife, Shahid Abdullah and his family, Nadeem Abdullah and family, Amer Abdullah and family, Gul Muhammad Tabba of Lucky Textiles, Shahid Nazir, CEO of Masood Textile Mills (one company), Naziya Nazir and Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani from Lakson Group and Colgate-Palmolive, Tetley Clover and Clover Pakistan (one company) and Zulfiqar Paracha and family of Universal Corporation (one company).

Pakistani judges named in the Panama leaks are Justice Farrukh Irfan of Lahore High Court and former LHC judge Malik Qayyum. Pakistani media person named in the Panama leaks is Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman of GEO and Jang Group (one company).

The other Pakistanis with links to offshore companies surfaced in one of the world’s biggest data leaks in May 2016 include Abdul Sattar Dero, a former general manager of Port Qasim Authority, Shaukat Ahmed, ex-president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saba Obaid, the mother of renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Irfan Puri, Salman Ahmed, Gul Muhammad Tabba, Hussain Dawood with sons Abdul Samad Dawood and Shahzada Dawood, Maya Ismail (daughter of the late Inayat Ismail) and Ali Siddiqui (son of banker and stock broker Jahangir Siddiqui are also among them.