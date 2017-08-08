ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Monday witnessed rumpus as MNA Ayesha Gulalai faced interruption by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers after she refused to resign from her seat.

Amid slogans of “stranger in the house” and deafening desk-thumping, Gulalai made a speech on a point of order.

The former PTI leader said she had given voice to ‘exploited women who were afraid to speak’.

She received applause mainly from the PPP and the PML-N women lawmakers at the end of her speech.

The house also saw a brief verbal brawl among women lawmakers from the PTI and the PML-N before and after Gulalai’s speech.

Gulalai, soon after entering the house, kept raising her hand to take the floor to speak on a point of order.

“I, being a woman MNA, performed my duty to raise voice [of the people], and I am proud to stand for honour,” she said in an emotional tone.

“Character is lost than everything is lost,” Gulalai said, emphasising that no issue was of greater importance than that of honour of women.

“Character is more important than everything else,” she said, claiming that she and her family members had been receiving threats.

“We need to follow manners and avoid politics of revenge,” Gulalai said. She claimed that the PTI was trying to intimidate her family.

“I was threatened of acid attacks,” Gulalai said.

She said that her sister Maria Toorpakai — a national squash player — was also targeted by the PTI members.

Gulalai further said that she and her family were not afraid of any threat.

She also alleged that corruption was rampant in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“Imran Khan says accountability should begin from the big fish, but why does he not begin it from the big fish within the party?” she said.

She alleged that the PTI leaders distributed reserved seats for women among their relatives.

Gulalai also thanked PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Jamaat-i-Islami for supporting her on the issue.

The MNAs from the opposition and treasury benches, due to uproar in the house, were seen listening to her speech using headphones.

Earlier, the PTI’s chief whip, Shireen Mazari, termed Gulalai “stranger in the house”.

“She [Gulalai] has announced to leave the party so she is no more a member of the PTI,” said Mazari, adding that Gulalai had no right to enter the house and make a speech.

“Wasn’t it unethical, as no PML-N women lawmaker raised voice when Khawaja Asif used derogatory language against me,” she said.

According to the rules and procedure, “Stranger means any person who is not a member or an officer of the Secretariat of either the National Assembly or the Senate or a police officer deployed on duty.”

Gulalai had announced to leave the party last week.

Gulalai alleged the party chief Imran Khan of sending her unsolicited text messages and had alleged ill-treatment of women in the party.

The house, on the suggestion of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has also been in a process of constituting a committee on ethics to probe allegations of Ayesha Gulalai.

Both opposition leaders Khursheed Shah and Sheikh Aftab from the government side will give names from treasury and opposition for this committee.

