KHYBER AGENCY - Pakistani authorities on Tuesday handed over four alleged Daesh volunteers to Afghan authorities at Torkham border.

The alleged militants had been had been detained by Pakistani security agencies.

In a press conference at Michni Checkpoint, Assistant Political Agent (APA) Landi Kotal Niaz Mohammad said the four alleged Daesh members had crossed into Pakistani territory and had taken refuge here after getting injured in fighting with Afghan forces. However, he added, the security officials on a tip off took timely action and nabbed them in Peshawar.

“As a goodwill gesture, the arrested Daesh men were handed over to Afghanistan government so to try them as per their laws”, APA said.

The official said Pakistan was taking indiscriminate action against all banned outfits and the offense would continue till their elimination.

Through effective Pak-Afghan Border Management plan that was need of time, illegal penetration from Afghanistan via Torkham border was barred, Niaz Muhammad said.

The netted Daesh volunteers who were handed over to Afghan government were shown to the media and were identified as Javed Khan, son of Muhammad Umar, Niamatullah alias Hamidullah, son of Mursaleen, Taleymun, son of Allah Nazar and Safiullah alias Khan Baba, son of Ainullah, all belonging to Nengarhar province of Afghanistan.