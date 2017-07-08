ISLAMABAD - The seriousness of lawmakers over important matters, including the Kashmir issue, can be gauged from the fact that dozens of standing committees of the National Assembly met less than 10 times in the last four years during the current government’s tenure. Over three dozen parliamentary committees met even less than five times to discuss important matters. Both the houses of the parliament mostly refer matters, including bills, to parliamentary standing committees for detailed discussions.

These parliamentary committees are established under the rules of the parliament, mainly for the purpose of considering legislation. Most of the important standing committees of various ministries, including foreign affairs, law and justice, finance, revenue, communications and rules and procedures, met around 10 times in a year, according to the data of the last four years available with The Nation.

The figures reveal a large number f committees, including Special Committee on Kashmir, Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Joint National Assembly and Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, Representatives of the Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly, Special Committee on Allotment of Cabins by CDA, Sub-Committee of the House and Library Committee of the National Assembly, General Assembly of Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Sub-Committee of PAC on Social Welfare Schemes Under Petroleum Concession, House and Library Committee of National Assembly, Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and others met less than five times in the last four years.

The breakup of other standing committees which met around 10 times in four years pertain to Leaders of Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly, Inter-Provincial Coordination, Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of Election Commission, Parliamentary Committee on Panama Papers and others.

The four-year (2013-2017) performance of the main ministries’ standing committees reveals that the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met 88 times, Communications Committee 67 times, finance, revenue, economic affairs, statistics and privatisation committees 58 times each, planning and development and reforms committees 55 times, rules of procedures and privileges committee 54 times, law and justice committee 48 times, petroleum and natural resources committee 45 times, information, broadcasting and national heritage committee 44 times, defence production committee 43 times, information technology and telecommunication committee 42 times, business advisory committee 41 times, foreign affairs committee 40 times and commerce committee 39 times.

Constitutional and legal experts say the fewer meetings of the parliamentary committees were an unhealthy sign for democratic traditions.

The disinterest of the lawmakers towards attending and holding standing committees’ meetings badly affects the working of the parliament as main discussions are carried out by these committees.

“There is a need to ensure holding of standing committees’ meetings to enable opposition and government lawmakers to create consensus on important matters,” commented an analyst. “The parliamentary committees should play a key role in discussing the issues of public interest. This would empower the parliament and democracy,” said the analyst.