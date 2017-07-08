ISLAMABAD - PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had ‘doctored’ a portion of his speech which was run by the TV channels to poison people’s mind.

Hashmi in his additional reply to a show cause notice, submitted to the Supreme Court, said it was an extempore speech delivered in a usual style but the channels created an impression as if he had committed a ‘crime’ intentionally or wilfully. “I neither interfered nor obstruct the court’s proceedings intentionally or wilfully,” he added.

The PML-N senator said the whole speech in no manner, whatsoever reflects that any contempt of court was committed therefore he requested the bench to watch the whole speech. If the court points out any fault in his speech then he will tender unqualified and unconditional apology forthwith in honour of the Bench and the Bar, he added.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, on June 23 rejecting the reply of Nehal Hashmi in a show cause notice had ruled that the senator would be indicted on July 10. Hashmi was issued the show cause notice for allegedly making speech against the judiciary and the members of Joint Investigative Team.

The senator urged the court to order probe against Imran Khan and his party members and all channels responsible for spreading anarchy (fitna) under obvious conspiracy.

Hashmi said he enjoyed unblemished record as a senior lawyer and always maintained dignity and authority of this court, and even as a member of Senate of Pakistan he has maintained decorum of court and never expressed any injurious remarks against it.

Hashmi said the tone of his speech was against Imran Khan and his colleagues, who were repeatedly asking for accountability, and not the Supreme Court.

He stated that the judges of apex court have taken oath to perform function in accordance with the Constitution and the law and to do justice to all people but in this matter action has been taken against him on the doctored portion of speech, which was telecast repeatedly on TV channels.

He contended that it is evident from the speech that the word JIT referred to one Javeed, while no name of any judge or the JIT members was taken. It is nothing but a ‘fitna’ created by the persons referred in the speech.

He further said the word ‘retired’ referred in the speech, prime facie was not for the apex court judges because the judges of the Supreme Court never retire. On completion of their constitutional assignment, they lay down robes and thereafter with their names they write ‘former judge of the Supreme Court’ because they are not civil servants.

He further prayed that the Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf be also directed to withdraw his letter written to the Sindh officials for registration of FIR against him.