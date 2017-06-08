LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s report may be disputed if objections to it are not removed.

Talking to media persons at the Punjab Assembly courtyard here yesterday, the law minister said the witnesses appearing before the JIT are being pressurised through various means against the Sharif family. Rana Sana said the JIT must address serious reservations otherwise its report may be controversial and the Supreme Court itself may feel hard to accept it.

To a question, he said if the PML-N refuses to accept the JIT report and decides to launch a movement, he would stand in the first row of protest.

The law minister said the JIT members have been appointed by the Supreme Court, but they do not command the same constitutional protection as is available to the Supreme Court judges.

Answering a question about PPP senior leader Nazar Gondal’s joining PTI, Rana Sana said what justification remains for Khan’s party regarding its fight against corruption. He said majority of corrupt people are joining PTI and added its future is doomed to be the same which the ‘Satan of Rawalpindi’ (Sheikh Rashid) will have.

To another question, he said the decision to launch a movement against the JIT will be taken by the PML-N.