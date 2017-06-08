PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government earmarked Rs35.5 billion for health sector for fiscal year 2017-18 against the previous allocation of Rs25.5 billion, an increase of 39 per cent as compared to the fiscal year 2016-17 while amount for Sehat Insaf card was increased from Rs5.5 billion to Rs6.5 billion to accommodate 70 per cent population of the province.

The budget document revealed that institutional reforms had been launched and an independent monitoring unit was established to ensure quality and sustainability of reforms initiatives. All major hospitals in the province had been given statutory autonomy, under independent boards of directors after enactment of the medical teaching institutions (MTI) law.

The Budget of health department includes grant for provincial health institutions and also regular grant-in aid to various MTIs. Of the total health budget, Rs23.6 billion are allocated for salary purposes while Rs11.87 billion are allocated for non-salary expenditures.

Besides, a sum of Rs13.78 billion has been estimated for 2017-18 to be transferred to district health offices. In addition, under the budget for MTIs, Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad would get Rs963.38 million, Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad would get Rs1.6 billion, DHQ Hospital Bannu Rs248.45 million, Women and Children Hospital Bannu Rs145 million, Khalifa Gulnawaz Teaching Hospital Bannu Rs587.19 million rupees, Bannu Medical College Rs278.55 million, Gomal Medical College D.I. Khan Rs232.71 million, Mufti Mehmood Hospital D.I. Khan Rs313.85 million rupees, DHQ Hospital D.I. Khan Rs628.54 million, Mardan Medical Complex Rs772.03 million, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan Rs378.58 million, Nowshera Medical College Rs202.66 million, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera Rs499.45 million, Khyber Medical College, Peshawar Rs582.68 million, Postgraduate Medical Institute Peshawar Rs3,877.36 million rupees, Khyber College of Dentistry, Peshawar Rs294.274 million, and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar Rs1,652.86 million.

Similarly, Rs3,18 billion were allocated for Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar Rs1.66 billion, Khyber Girls Medical College, Peshawar Rs377.88 million, Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology, Rs69.81 million, Institute of Kidney Disease, Peshawar Rs341 million, Bashir Bilour Memorial Children Hospital, Peshawar Rs32.472 million.

Likewise, creation of posts of various categories has been proposed in different health institutions to provide better health facilities to the people of KP as well as 1,161 stipendiary slots have been created. For the financial year 2017-18, 1,140 of various categories of posts as well as 232 stipendiary slots have been proposed to be created in 2017-18.

Increase has been brought in stipend for student nurses from Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 per student per month as well as HPA extended to MTIs (institutional teaching cadre and specialist cadre doctors Rs60,000 per month, Institutional Medical Officer Rs 42,000 per month and nursing/paramedics both institutional and civil servants Rs10,000 per month.