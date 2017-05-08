The Supreme Court has approved a JIT for Mian Nawaz Sharif and his kids, but not until it had first rejected nominees from the State Bank and the SECP. The rejected officers might well feel censured, because the implementation bench’s insistence on professionalism and honesty means that they had been found dishonest, or at least unprofessional.

Well, at least there was nothing like Tariq Fatemi’s dilemma. To go by the letter he had circulated after he was sacked as PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, his main problem with being sacked as part of the Dawn Leaks recommendations was the implication that he was incapable of keeping a secret. Incidentally, the Principal Information Officer, Rao Tehsin, was also sacked for the same reason, but he didn’t write any letter. Fatemi is retired, but Rao is in service for some years yet.

While the Pakistani Supreme Court was busy setting up a JIT, the Indian Supreme Court was having its sanity challenged. One judge of the Calcutta High Court has caused the problem, after he had answered a Supreme Court order that he undergo a medical exam by an order that the judges of the Supreme Court undergo a similar examination. The judge, Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan, is on transfer from the Chennai High Court, where other judges had refused to work with him. He is a Dalit, and accused both Chief Justices of discriminating against him because of that. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing 20 judges and three law officers of being corrupt. Matters are expected to die down when Mr Justice Karnan retires on 12 June.

Will they die down on the Line of Control? India has accused Pakistan of mutilating the bodies of its soldiers there. Sounds like the old claim by the British Army on the North-West Frontier that tribesmen mutilated corpses. Well, at least India is not claiming that Pakistani soldiers are sending in their women to do the mutilating, as the Raj did. The Russian Army made that claim in Afghanistan in the 1980s, though I’m sure it was denied by Mujahideen figures of the time, including Gulbadin Hikmatyar, who was again in the news after returning to Kabul. He was described as the Butcher of Kabul, which reminded one of those old Raj mutilation stories. To add some perspective, we shouldn’t forget that those stories were true. Of course, when Hikmatyar was in his prime, no one called him the Butcher of anywhere.

Another person changing his name was the German ex-rapper known as Deso Dogg, who is now called Abu Talha Al-Almani, and who is the ex-husband of Daniela Green, the former CIA translator, who was assigned to capture him, and end up marrying him. However, she gave up on him and ended up doing time in the USA. Wonder when she found out his real name was Denis Cuspert?

Though the Indian Supreme Court is involved in a stand-off with Mr Justice Karnan, an Indian court also convicted five police officers and two doctors of tampering with evidence in the gang rape of a pregnant woman and the murder of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and seven of her relatives killed during the riots. Bano and two of her children were the only survivors of 17 Muslims attacked in 2002. A three-year-old girl was killed. 11 Hindus convicted of rape and murder also had their convictions upheld.

Of course, it’s not all milk and honey. An Indian NGO had to send back 50 Pakistani schoolchildren from Delhi, after threats from the Shiv Sena. The NGO, Routes2Roots, is unlucky with Pakistani kids, having had to send back a batch in September because of the Indian ‘surgical strike’. Modi needs to send the message that it’s safe to eat beef in India.

Instead, the slaughter of people to protect cows continues. Two boys were killed in Assam’s Naogaon district because they were suspected of planning to kidnap grazing cows for slaughter. There’s been an uproar over the killing of a Hindu boy outside a police station in Hub, when a crowd demanded that an accused blasphemer be handed over to them. Nothing has happened to the blasphemer, by the way, who remains in custody.

No one was killed here for World Press Freedom Day, though BOL TV was shut down. That must beat the killing of the head of an Iranian TV in Istanbul just before the day. TV continued to suffer after a Polish presenter, Martyna Wojciechowska, and her team were thrown out of the country. Because she was a threat to national security or because some ISI major couldn’t spell her name in his daily reports?

Anyway, a North Korean diplomat complained that he and his wife were beaten during a raid in Karachi. As if it wasn’t enough to have to defend Kim Jong-Un’s haircut, as well as his offing relatives in innovative ways, like anti-aircraft guns or biological weapons, he’s got to get grief from the Excise Department.

That’s better than what happened to a Somali minister, who was gunned down outside the presidential palace. And the President was abroad on a visit. Unparliamentary behavior or over-zealous security? I hope there’re no accidents, because we’ve got both.

We saw them in action in a police station in Umerkot, where Zaid Talpur and his son showed the world what ‘Naya Pakistan’ would look like, by taking the SHO’s chair. Talpur, a local PTI leader, obviously hopes to become parliamentary so that he can do this in more police stations. PTI chief Imran Khan has his own problems, for after the Panamagate decision, the Supreme Court has begun hearing a plea that he be disqualified. No attention is being paid to his World Cup win, or building of the SKMCH.