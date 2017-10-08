ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday demanded the formation of a high-level juridical commission to probe the matter of an allegedly fake list of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) containing the names of 37 lawmakers and accusing them of having links with the banned outfits.

PTI MNA Asad Umar in a statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department said the formation of a judicial commission was necessary to probe the matter with utmost impartiality.

Umar also criticised the Intelligence Bureau (IB)’s move to get a case registered with the Islamabad Police maintaining that the list of 37 lawmakers was fake and did not issue by the bureau. He also said that investigations conducted by the IB against itself carried no significance.

“The registration of a case before completion of inquiry was itself an example of government’s designs against its critics,” he said, adding efforts were being made to stifle freedom of expression under a well throughout plan. “Such efforts to undermine the freedom of expression were not acceptable,” he said.

Umar also said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) never took action when ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his aides used to criticise the state institutions openly.

When it comes to the case of critics of the government, Chairman PMARA Absar Alam takes it as his duty to threaten them through the IB officials, he said while giving references to the alleged threats given by the bureau’s officials to ARY TV anchorperson Arshad Sharif in authority’s office.

Secretariat Police, the other day, registered a case, on the complaint of IB against some unknown persons who allegedly made “fake” list of 37 lawmakers on a “fake” letter head of the bureau.

Director General IB Aftab Sultan Friday met several parliamentarians to assure them that the list containing their names was a fake document and not issued by his agency. The lawmakers fear that the list would be used against them.

The list of 37 lawmakers first came to light when ARY TV aired a report claiming that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had directed the IB to keep a close watch on these legislators, who mostly belonged to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The TV reported that Sharif feared that these lawmakers can become dissidents from the party in future. Consequently, it said, the IB issued a list accusing these lawmakers of having links with the banned organisations.