ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Power Division Abid Sher Ali Thursday said that the government is going to formally announce zero loadshedding across the country in November.

“We are increasing our generation day by day and by November we will be able to say goodbye to loadshedding,” Abid Sher said this while talking to media here.

“When we took over power the country was facing 18 hours loadshedding but now we have restricted it to two or three hours, while in some areas there is zero loadshedding,” he added.

The minister said for the first time in Pakistan’s history the government has crossed the threshold of 20,000MW electricity generation which is a great success. “Our target was to generate 20,000MW by September and within next three or four months we will have additional 4,000MW in the system,” he said. The transmission system is also being upgraded and will be able to take the extra load.

When asked if there will be zero loadshedding in November, he said: “I assure you that in the areas where there are no losses or technical faults there will be zero loadshedding by November.”

Abid Sher said the statement of Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah that the electricity bills were less during the PPP’s government greatly amused him as the country at that time was facing a huge loadshedding.

“What to talk about the prices as there was no electricity during the PPP government,” he added. People’s Party has destroyed all the organisations and industries were using generators to run their machines, he said. Today there is no loadshedding for the industrial sector, he said.

To a query regarding low voltage and excessive loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that due to delay in the acquisition of land the construction of two 220KV grid stations were delayed and the province is going to face low voltage problem till February/March next year.

In 2014, the federal government had paid Rs52 crore to the provincial government of KP for the land acquisition to construct grid stations in Chakdara and Nowshera but the land was acquired after three and a half years.

“Usually it takes two to three years to complete a grid station but we will complete work within nine months and after that there will be no loadshedding in those areas of KP where there is no losses,” he claimed. However, in the loss-making areas excessive loadshedding will be continued.

To a query regarding electricity theft, the minister said that no distribution company can control the theft without the help of public representatives.

Regarding the problems faced by the consumers of K-Electric, he said: “today I held a meeting with representatives of the K-Electric and next week we are meeting the people representatives from Karachi along with K-electric officials and will resolve all their outstanding issue”.