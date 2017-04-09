FAISALABAD-Despite the outbreak of chickenpox epidemic and the 12 reported deaths so far, the Punjab government and health department have failed to tackle the situation and make available the requisite medicines and vaccination in hospitals, The Nation learnt on Saturday.

According reliable source, some 12 patients, affected by chickenpox disease have lost their lives in Allied Hospital so far.

The source maintained that 14-year-old Iman Fatima, resident of Chak 203/JB and 35-year-old Mumtaz Bibi, resident of Jhang, died from chickenpox in Allied Hospital yesterday, taking the death from the epidemic to 12. The source informed that some three patients are under treatment in the Allied Hospital, one of whom is said to be in critical condition.

According to the hospital record, some 25 patients of chicken pox were admitted to Allied Hospital, last year, out of which one patient died. However during the current year, 39 chickenpox patients were bought to Allied Hospital so far.

The source told the Nation that majority of chickenpox patients were residents of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Azad Kasmir, Nankana Sahib and other areas. The source pointed out that due to lack of proper medical facilities in these areas, all such patients are being referred to Allied Hospital. The source maintained that due to negligence of the health department, chickenpox disease is on the rise in Faisalabad division.

About facilities at Allied Hospital, the source said that patients affected by the disease are shifted to ICU ward where a seven member team of doctors and professors looks after the patients. The Allied Hospital administration has also allocated two ventilators for the chicken pox patients.

Allied Hospital Focal Person Dr Masooma Sardar informed this reporter that the hospital has enough stock medicine necessary for chicken pox and can tackle up to 10,000 patients.

Meanwhile, another source informed that doctors at the hospital are keeping number of patients and other facts secret apparently "due to the pressure from the government." "Some doctors are worried that the epidemic can spread rapidly if proper measures are not taken in time," the source claimed.

The Allied Hospital officials are also not ready to disclose exist figure of the chicken pox patients and deaths. On the other hand, it has been learnt that families of the patients are also complaining about the attitude of hospital administration and doctors.