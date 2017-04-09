SWABI - Farmanullah, a resident of the district who was kidnapped from his home on his wedding night reappeared in his town after eighteen years but soon lost his memory after learning that his parents had died long ago due to grief.

Farman belongs to Tawoskhani Mohallah of Maneri Payyan village. Farman has two brothers, who narrated that a year before his disappearance, he had returned from Japan after working there for eight years.

Officials at the City Police Station said after reappearance, Farman reached Bamkhel village late in the day and stayed there with one of his close friends. At the morning his family was informed about his surprise resurfacing who rushed to Bamkhel to bring him home.

When contacted, Farman’s friend Jan Bahadar said it was after Asr prayers on Friday that he reached their home and told him that he was Farmanullah. Jan said he was surprised to see him after such long period. Farman stayed with Jan for the night where they discussed the time and events they had passed together in Japan. Jan said he examined his hands as he knew that he had lost one of the fingers of his right hand in a machine while working in Japan. “I examined his finger again and again and was not ready to believe,” Jan said.

However, when he was told that his mother and father had passed away because of the grief after he was kidnapped, Farman suddenly looked perturbed and later lost his memory due to the shock, thus a happy occasion in his life converted into a tragedy again.

His sudden reappearance was a big surprise, not only for his family but for the people of the area as well, who poured in Farman’s hujra to see him. In the meanwhile, they tried to talk to him but he failed even to recognise even his closed friends.

Police recalled that in April 1999, Famran was kidnapped on his wedding night from his home due to which his marriage did not take place. Officials and locals said his parents had told the law enforcing agencies that unidentified friends of Farman had knocked at their main gate on his wedding night. Farman went outside with his friends but never returned.

Police said they had arrested some of Farman’s friends but could not get any clue about his whereabouts despite a thorough investigations conducted by them into the case. The parents also had not received any call for ransom.

Police hoped to know details of the incident from Farman, but as he lost his memory, the mystery still remains unresolved.

It has been learnt that Farman’s to-be-wife did not marry any other man and was still single.