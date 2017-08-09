ISLAMABAD - Besides a number of bills, ‘The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2017’ aimed to protect fundamental rights of transgendered people was introduced in the National Assembly proceedings on Tuesday.

The bill, moved by Naeema Kishwar, sought to provide equal rights to transgender persons by considering them the integral part of human rights.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, “There is a need to safeguarded rights of transgenders at par with other citizens and residents of the country”. “The Constitution of Pakistan explicitly provides, inter alia, the fundamental rights to life of liberty (article 9), equality of citizen, (article 25) and inviolability of dignity, safeguard to educational institutions in respect of education, protection of property, safeguard against discrimination in service,” it says.

It further says “the transgender persons constitute one of the most marginalized and disadvantaged communities in the country. They face problems ranging from social exclusion to discrimination, lake of protection in their family, community and the society”.

It was also mentioned that the Supreme Court passed a ruling in 2009 stating that no Pakistani laws provide room to disenfranchise ‘eunuch’ from their fundamental rights. Despite the constitutional guarantees, it says, discrimination and atrocities against transgender persons were rampant.

Other bills including ‘The Criminal Law (Amendment) 2017’, ‘The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill’, 2017, ‘The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill’ and ‘The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill’ were referred to the standing committees concerned for further deliberations.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works Sajid Mehdi, responding to a call-attention notice, said that a summary has been sent to the prime minister for approval for allotment of government accommodation to the employees of constitutional bodies including those of the National Assembly Secretariat, Senate, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court. “The government is aware of the difficulties faced by the employees of constitutional bodies and these will be addressed,” he said.