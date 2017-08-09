ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party believes former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s August 9 Grand Trunk Road show was designed to put pressure on the national institutions as the deposed premier faces corruption cases.

Sharif, disqualified by the Supreme Court last month for hiding assets, will drive back to Lahore via the famous Grand Trunk Road, hoping to attract public all the way long. He was earlier scheduled to leave via the Motorway on August 6 but delayed the plan.

Speaking to The Nation, senior PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said Sharif’s movement seemed strange as his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was leading the governments both in the centre and the Punjab.

“Who is Nawaz Sharif launching this protest against? His own handpicked PM (Shahid Khaqan Abbasi) is ruling Islamabad and his brother (Shehbaz Sharif) rules Punjab,” she questioned.

The PPP leader said Sharif’s rally looked like a campaign to pressurise the upcoming trials in the National Accountability Bureau courts.

Senator Rehman added: “Where was this sudden love for democracy when they were ignoring parliament and the constitution every day.”

PPP’s opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said Nawaz Sharif never gave importance to the parliament but when it came to his own political future, he was launching the so-called battle for democracy.

“We should avoid confrontation. This will not be good for the country. First of all we have to give importance to the parliament and then expect others to respect it. He has a right to hold rallies but there should not be a message for the national institutions,” he said.

Shah said the government had been complaining that a conspiracy was hatched against the Sharif family but “they never shared any detail.”

The PPP leader said Sharif and his supporters may be anticipating more public response on the GT Road than the Motorway which prompted them to change the Motorway plan.

“We need to see how the Sharif rally goes. If it is just a political rally, it will be alright but if they want to provoke the people and play victims, it could be dangerous,” Shah said.

Former Senate Chairman Nayyar Bokhari said Sharif was listening to the hawkish members of his party which could backfire. “The rally is of course designed to send a message to the concerned quarters. They were expecting more people on the GT Road so they have opted for this route. The problem is how far they go,” he remarked.

Bokhari, PPP Secretary General, said that his party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already wished Sharif well for the ‘farewell’ rally. “They are giving the impression that the rally would be provocative. There is no need to challenge the national institutions. We have the democracy in place only an individual has been disqualified. There is no need for such show of power. This will give a negative impression,” he maintained.

The PPP leader said power had always been ‘sole ideology’ of Nawaz Sharif and he was still ‘crying’ for power. “He is speaking of ideology now but he has never been ready to sacrifice. Now he is protesting when his own party is ruling the country. He only wants to pressurise the judiciary and the NAB,” he added.

Analyst Jehangir Ashraf Qazi said Sharif’s mood was threatening and the GT Road show could blast into some big challenge for the system. “Nawaz Sharif is trying to give a message to NAB and judiciary. He wants to avoid further disqualifications. This is the whole reason behind the GT Road rally,” he said.

Qazi said Sharif was being misguided by some elements and was being thrown into a confrontation. “He is complaining of a conspiracy. The Panama Leaks was not a conspiracy. The Supreme Court has disqualified him so he should stay silent for some time,” he said.

Qazi said the nation could not afford a confrontation at this time but the PML-N was seemingly miscalculating the situation. “It is true our institutions have not played a positive role in the past but the present case of Nawaz Sharif is crystal clear. Even if there is a conspiracy, it is backed by facts,” he added.

He said any signal to the establishment and judiciary could weaken the system itself. “Nawaz Sharif has faced troubles in the past and he must learn. The rally must be peaceful and he should refrain from trying to dictate terms,” Qazi said.