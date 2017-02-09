LAHORE - Though it is no fun having to attend the serious business of legislation for over two hours, it was conducted in a joyous mood on Wednesday.

Besides the routine business, passage of four Bills was on the agenda as the House met at 11:04 am.

It turned out to be an amusing business because a lot of fun activities were going around the Assembly chamber.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had arranged lunch for the ruling party legislators in the Assembly cafeteria. As it was not possible to keep off the journalists, they were also invited to entertain their taste buds.

Though a ‘one-dish’ rule was also applied here, the food was tasty. Chicken curry, rice and gajar ka halwa formed the menu. Hot and cold drinks were also served, but for some foodie lawmakers, it was not that attractive.

A group of woman legislators at a table were heard cracking jokes over the one-dish party by the Law Minister. “Has Rana sahib contracted a second marriage,” quipped one of them.

Surely it was not a ‘food for thought’, but a ‘food for legislation’.

This arrangement had been made to keep the members inside the Assembly to maintain quorum during the legislation. And it worked well since the Treasury managed to meet it whenever it was pointed out by the Opposition.

This issue has been haunting the Treasury since inception of the present legislature, though the PML-N has over 300 members in a House of 371. Only 93 members are required to be present to keep the House in quorum.

On Wednesday, the Treasury members virtually played ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Chief Whip, Rana Muhammad Arshad who has by now come to know all their hide-ways in the Assembly. Though they always play this game with the Rana from Shahkot, they did it more emphatically yesterday given the long time involved in the legislation. They would do an interesting thing almost every day. They would go inside the chamber, sit there for a while and then leave when the House was in quorum.

The poor Rana would come out each time and bring them back from their ‘hideouts’. While some would be ‘smoked out’ from the cafeteria, others would be found gossiping in Chief Minister’s chamber, Assembly library and the spacious conference room.

A few would stay at the foot of the Assembly stairs surrounded by electronic media reporters and cameramen who need juicy stuff every moment to feed their newsrooms.

But the chief whip is not alone to control the movement of lawmakers.

He is duly aided by a young Deputy Secretary from the Chief Minister Secretariat who keeps a vigilant eye on those trying to escape the Assembly building.

Previously, Syed Tauqeer Shah, ex-Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, would perform this duty at Assembly entrance. Besides, a team of special branch personnel is also there to keep track of their movements.

They prepare a daily report of their attendance which is dispatched to all concerned including the Chief Minister. But his name is not included in their list of absentees though he is conspicuous by his absence from the Assembly most of the time.

MUBASHIR HASSAN