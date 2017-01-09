PESHAWAR - Accusing the federal government of using delaying tactics regarding the FATA’s future status especially at the behest of the JUI-F, which had floated the idea of holding referendum on its future status, five major political parties in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will soon thrash out a plan for a long march on Islamabad and hold an all-party conference (APC) for early implementation of the committee recommendations on tribal areas.

Though the FATA Reforms Committee headed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has suggested a phase-wise merger of FATA with KP according to the wishes of the tribal people, the federal government has failed to implement the recommendations.

Provincial leaders of the PPP, the PTI, the ANP, the JI and other have urged the federal government to go ahead with the implementation plan instead of entertaining the JUI-F’s demand of holding a referendum on the issue.

They said that the JUI-F’s new stance on FATA’s status was astonishing for the people and the politicians as well at a time when the PML-N government was seriously thinking of gradually implementing the committee’s recommendations.

In the current scenario, the federal government is in a fix over how to tackle the issue as a vast majority wants a timely implementation of the proposed reforms recommended by the committee.

As being its political ally, the government doesn’t want to affront JUI-F chief Fazal Rehman, who had earlier been an ardent critic of the FCR and supporter of the FATA reforms.

To oppose the JUI-F’s idea of a referendum on FATA, a number of organisations and political parties staged protest demonstrations in both tribal areas and KP, terming it an attempt to sabotage the whole process. Moreover, a group of FATA also legislators met Aziz and apprised him of their reservations.

The major political parties includingANP, PTI, JI, QWP and PPP that had been actively supporting FATA’s merger with KP, have strongly reacted to the JUI-F stance and vowed to go to any extent if the government deviated from implementing the reforms in letter and spirit.

JUI-F KP Secretary Information Abdul Jalil Jan said that they wanted that the tribal people should be given the opportunity to decide the future of FATA and that was why “we back referendum”. “It did not mean that we are against reforms in tribal areas.”

ANP Provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussian Babak said that instead of playing in the hands of its allied parties particularly the JUI-F, the PML-N government should go ahead and fulfil the long overdue demand of mainstreaming FATA and the time was ripe to do it now.

“Holding a referendum on the issue will be unacceptable to us,” he said adding that they would launch a massive movement if the federal government failed to make FATA a part of the KP. “We also demand that the tribal area should be given representation in the KP assembly prior to the next general elections”.

to Jamaat-e-Islami KP chief Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that time had come to abolish the FCR and merge FATA with KP. “We will start a mass contact movement from February 15 next by visiting all tribal agencies and FRs where we will organise at least 70 public meetings”.

“This drive is basically against the FCR and making FATA as part of the KP,” he said adding that “we will plan a long-march on Islamabad, if the government shelves the long-awaited proposal of merger of the tribal areas with the province,” he said that other political parties would also be formally invited to the long march.

“The PTI would oppose a delay in implementation of the reforms on the part of PNL-N government with a purpose just to please the JUI-F,” PTI Deputy Secretary Information Shaukat Yousafzai said. “It means the JUI-F doesn’t want uplift of Pakhtun nation,” he said. The PTI condemns Fazal’s illogical demand of referendum on FATA issue. May party backs making tribal areas as part of the province,” he said.

According to the PPP KP President Humayun Khan, it was a matter of too much importance. “We will take up it with the party’s high command if we see no progress on FATA reforms from the federal government.”

QWP headed by Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao wants that the process should be completed as early as possible. QWP KP Secretary Information Tariq Khan said that “we will soon call an APC on the very important issue. Those who want status quo in FATA are enemies of the tribal people,” he added.