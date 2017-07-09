ISLAMABAD - The federal government has convened meeting of the Central Selection Board in September. Sources said the Establishment Division issued a notification for holding the CBS meeting in September aimed to review promotion cases of grade 19 and 20 officers of different services groups and ex-cadres as well.

They said the final date of board would be decided later but the ED has directed all it sections and ministries, divisions and departments to forward details, including officers panels, seniority lists, performance reports and training certificates of those all officers who are in promotion zones before the third week of August.

They said the ED would examine the details of all officers in last week of August. The ED also asked the division, ministries and departments to also provide details of officers who faced any departmental inquiry or under process throughout their service career, they added.

After receiving details of the officers, the ED would send the officers’ list to different departments, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to check their track record. The ED forwarded list of the officers to all three departments with the directives to give their feedback regarding the officers’ reputation after becoming part of the Civil Services of Pakistan.

The board meeting will be held under the chair of Chairman Public Service Commission of Pakistan and all chief secretaries, Inspector Generals of Police of four provinces, Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Cabinet Division would be part of the meting.

On the other hand, on July 6 last, the ED directed the civil servants of all groups to submit details of their assets till August 15 as the Division also submits details of officers’ assets to all promotion boards. The last meeting of CSB held in December last and it recommended the promotions of more than 700 officers of grade 19 and 20 of different services groups. But the PM rejected the board recommendations and sent back the cases of 390 officers back to board with instructions to re-consider their cases in next board meeting.

NOKHAIZ SAHI