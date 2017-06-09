ISLAMABAD - The broader contours of the country’s security policy shall be civilian-driven, come from the parliament and civilian law-enforcement agencies should be the first line of defence against any extremist threat.

This is the crux of the report released by a Pakistani think-tank, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS). The report, titled “National Strategy of Inclusive Pakistan”, is based on ten national-level expert consultations, each one discussing a specific entry point to counter extremism. Members of the consultations, ranging from policy makers to academics, brought to table their wisdom and experience to counter extremism. The final report was disseminated with a broad range of audience, including parliamentarians, civil society members, educationists, security experts, among others.

The road to a secure Pakistan lays in its upholding its diversity and countering extremism would require including all voices in all aspects of lives, says the report, adding with this benchmark in all policies, the space to militants will be greatly reduced.

The report in its findings details key features of the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) policy for the country. The report says that extremism permeates all segments of society. Countering it requires putting efforts at multiple levels. Countering violent extremisms should really be a cross-cutting theme of many policies.

It says that civilian institutions should be put in the lead on shaping and implementing responses on violent extremism. The broader contours of the security policy shall come from the parliament, while civilian law-enforcement agencies should be the first line of defence against any extremist threat.

It stresses that the Constitution of Pakistan is entrusted as the guiding principle of dialogue on any tensions in the country. The same contract helped address grievances of the past; there is no reason why it cannot do so for the present, including over the set of clauses that accord second-class status to religious minorities. Non-Muslims in Pakistan shall be owned as integral element of Pakistan. Bracketing them with India or western countries betrays escape from history and nature; they are indigenous to the soil and their valuable history in this region is a chapter of Pakistan’s history, says one of the findings.

The findings say that local culture shall not be demeaned, nor shall it be local symbols raise fears of discord. Yet, in no way shall cultural practices justifying violence against women be accepted.

To reduce the appeal of extremists who justify their action in the name of Islam, a fresh narrative, grounded in religion, is required. The starting point of this narrative shall be the needs of the extremist-affected society.

A PIPS report suggests that militants willing to shun violence may also be reintegrated or rehabilitated within the purview of the constitution. Provided, they abide by certain conditions, such as denouncing the practice of declaring each other infidel, among others. Ideological spaces against militants can be secured by treating all citizens, irrespective of their faith, with equality; extremists are able to get away with their action amid a society where a segment has internalized the exclusion of non-Muslims too. Part of the inequality stems from the multi-layered education system, which shall be immediately revisited. Physical spaces can be secured by treating regions with equality, such as be integrating the tribal areas, Balochistan’s B areas, among others, to ensure that the normal outreach of law is applicable in those areas.

The report also enlists specific recommendations for a host of institutions including Parliament, federal government, and civil society. Summary of the debates generated in the consultation has also been provided.