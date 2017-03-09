ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has succeeded to end the water dispute between Sindh and Balochistan as later complained against the former for stealing its share of water.

“We have asked the Sindh government for addressing the grievances of the Balochistan regarding its water share and the issue has been resolved,” official source told The Nation here Wednesday.

After the resolution of the issue Sindh has started providing water to Balochistan as per its allocated share, the official said. Now 2500 cusecs water is being provided to Balochistan through Pat Feeder Canal while 750 cusecs is being supplied from Kirthar Canal.

Balochistan has time and again lodged protest with Irsa that all the other provinces were getting their allocated share of water except Balochistan which had received 40 percent less water so far. Balochistan member in Irsa has several times raised the issue during the meeting of the Indus River System Authority that they were not receiving their due share of water.

It is pertinent to mention here that in May last year Balochistan had also complained against the Sindh province for not providing its share of water. According to Balochistan government, the province had no separate canal to extract its share from the barrages and all supplies to the province were regulated by Sindh through their own system.

Due to control over the regulation system at barrages as well as the parent channels in their territory, Sindh allegedly extracted more water than apportioned to it as per the Water Apportionment Accord agreed among the provinces in 1991, leaving Balochistan in a disadvantageous position.

The Balochistan government further maintains that the province is getting 700 cusecs less water than its approved share. It further alleged that from Pat Feeder Canal it’s getting five percent less water while from Kirthar Canal it is receiving about 46 percent less water than its share.

The total demand of Balochistan for the season was 1,500 cusecs while it complained that it was receiving only 803 cusec water. It said there was enough water in the system to meet the needs of all the provinces.

To resolve the issue, the Irsa also constituted a committee and finally the issue was amicably resolved, the source said.