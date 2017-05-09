ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority Chairman Absar Alam has said the employees of regulatory body and their families were being threatened after it acted against ‘deviant’ private TV channels.

Addressing a news conference at Pemra headquarters, Alam said that he wrote letters to the prime minister, the chief justice and the army chief to take notice of the threatening calls.

Terming the situation ‘very dire’, he made a request to authorities to provide security to him, Pemra employees and their families.

“Pemra staff cannot work in this situation. It is dedicated to blocking any controversial content which is against the spirit of National Action Plan or ongoing army operation Raddul Fasaad,” he said.

Some elements are putting constant hurdles to our way in discharging professional duties, he said while playing a recording of a purported threatening call received by an authority official after the transmission of a private TV channel was stopped.

Alam said Pemra was a constitutional body and ‘will not allow anyone to malign the regulatory body’.

He said he had to hold the press conference after the prime minister did not give him time for a meeting to discuss issues related to the regulatory body.

The authority chief said the media, being the fourth pillar of state, needed to be regulated.

Talking about the cases and stay orders, Alam said he would write to the chief justice with a request to expedite the hearing on the pending proceedings.

He said the authority took 357 notices against different TV channels but these notices were challenged in courts and 337 channels were granted stay orders.

He said it was responsibility of all the federal institutions to assist and cooperate with the media watchdog under the section 33-A of its regulations.

He said a few TV channels and anchors were always busy with doing his character assassination but he would not allow them to damage the reputation of Pemra.

Rejecting ‘propaganda’ against him, he told the media persons said he paid Rs 8.02 million income tax last year.

Alam said some so-called clerics were issuing decrees against him and trying to implicate him in blasphemy cases. He claimed that two of his brothers had ‘laid down their lives for the sanctity of the Prophethood (PBUH)’.