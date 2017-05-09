ISLAMABAD - Showing their complete annoyance over the performance of the Directorate General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC), Khyber Pakhtunhkhwa government has decided to set up its own provincial Directorate of Petroleum Concessions.

While Sindh asked the Federal government to undertake complete surgery of the DGPC as normal remedy is not possible now, it is learnt reliably here.

“We have told the Federal government that no new policy about DGPC is acceptable to us as it is now part of history,” source in the KP government told The Nation. The views were expressed by the provincial governments in a meeting of the Gas Sector Reforms Committee held last month.

Sindh government wants the induction of Provincial Directors in the Board of Directors of the DGPC.

However, the official said that the Sindh government has relaxed its early stand of deregulation of DGPC to provinces.

Although the Federal government wants to separate DGPC into regulation and policy wings but now it’s over for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we want to have our own provincial DGPC, the official said.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the draft rules of business for DGPC and it was decided that the representative of the World Bank, which is also part of the gas sector reforms, will discuss the matter with the provinces, the official said.

Earlier, the provinces agreed to the idea of provincial directors in DGPC but the move was discouraged by the Federal government, the official said.

Three out of four provinces have nominated their directors to DGPC but they are not getting their salaries.

In October last year, in the meeting of the Anomaly Committee, the Federal government has finally agreed to provide MPII salaries to the Provincial Director deputed in Director General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC), but the decision was not implemented even after passage of 7 months, the official said. The Anomaly Committee has been constituted to address the grievances of the provinces regarding the non-implementation of Petroleum Policy 2012 clause for Re-organisation of Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC).

The government has failed to implement one of the more important clause of the Petroleum Policy 2012 which is total violation of 18th Amendment and contempt to the Council of Common Interest (CCI)’s decision, the official said.

Although Sindh, Balochistan and KP govts have appointed Provincial Directors but DGPC is not paying their salaries and they are working without any payment for the last one and a half year, he added.

Giving the detail about the issue, the official said that Article 172(3) of the Constitution inserted in the Constitution of Pakistan through Constitution (18th Amendment) Act 2010, defines the ownership of Provinces and Federal Government in Mineral Oil and Natural Gas.

According the petroleum policy “Subject to the existing commitments and obligations, mineral oil and natural gas within the provinces or the territorial waters adjacent thereto shall vest jointly and equally in that province and Federal Government.”

In pursuance of Article 172(3) the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved Petroleum Policy 2012 formulated by Ministry of Petroleum.

The said policy calls for Reorganisation of Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC).

However, four years have passed but DGPC has so far not been re-organised despite repeated requests by the provinces.

According Clause 1.3.6 (policy objectives) of Petroleum Policy 2012 approved by CCI obligating Re-organisation of DGPC.

According the clause “To enable a more proactive management of resources through establishment of a reorganised Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) comprising of a Federal and Provincial representatives with Federal Director as ex-officio Director General and providing the necessary control and procedures to enhance the effective management of Pakistan’s petroleum reserves.”

Regarding the payment of Salaries to Provincial Directors, the official said that according the Petroleum Policy 2012 that Provincial Directors & CFO shall draw their pay from a separate fund to be established at DGPC.

Finance Division has also made it clear that the said fund has to be established by the Petroleum Ministry. However, Directorate General Petroleum Concessions is not implementing the decision for unknown reasons.

Beside the official said that DGPC has a shortage of its own staff and is being operated by the companies employees who works there on deputation. Around 50 per cent officer rank work force of the DGPC are from the companies.

The official said that the KP government is finalising its own Petroleum Act which will pave the way for the establishment of the provincial DGPC.