LAHORE - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that attack from the Afghan forces contradicts the impression Pakistani delegation had received during its recent visit to Kabul.

Talking to media persons here yesterday, Sardar Ayaz said during his recent visit to Afghanistan leading a 15-member delegation of the parliamentarians he had got a strong impression of having peace and good brotherly ties with Pakistan from the Afghan officials. However, he maintained, attack on Pakistan’s border city of Chaman by Afghanistan contradicts friendly gestures shown to them during the visit. The Speaker, who strongly condemned attack by the Afghan forces, said he did not receive any positive response from Afghan government on border fencing.

During the visit, Pakistani delegation had held meetings with Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Afghan government Abdullah Abdullah and other top officials. The delegation returned home with the hope of making neighbourly ties with Afghanistan better and bridging the differences between the two sides. However, last week’s attack by the Afghan forces on the border city of Chaman, belied all positive vibes the Pakistan delegation had received during the visit. The situation at Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the Durand Line is still tense with thousands of people stranded on both sides as Bab-e-Dosti has been closed down by the Pakistani authorities after the attack. The tension is expected to deescalate after geological survey agreed by the two sides to determine respective areas on the Line so that Pakistan could continue border fencing to check the movement of terrorists from Afghanistan side. Afghanistan government resists fencing.

To a question on the Chinese investment under CPEC, Ayaz said the investment amounted to $55billion. The speaker, who also visited Iran in recent days, said Tehran was also very keen to be a part of the CPEC. He said Tehran knew importance of every neigbouring country for it.

When a question was asked about the joint investigation team’s likely findings on Panama related queries, he said let’s see what these would be. He was upbeat about the completion of tenure of PML-N government and victory of his party in the next general elections on the basis of its best performance. He also grilled PTI Chairman Imran Khan from not standing firm on his words and adopting the politics of repeated defiance (mein no mano ki siasat) which he added, could not work anymore in the country.