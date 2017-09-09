ISLAMABAD - The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on Friday briefed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on the outline of implementation strategy of the National Counter Extremism Policy (NCEP).

A meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in which the Nacta national coordinator and senior officers from the authority’s Directorate of Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) briefed Khattak, said a statement issued by the Nacta from Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that the NCEP was aimed to consolidate the recent decline in incidence of terrorism achieved through incessant law enforcement and military action against militants.

The Nacta viewed that integrated efforts of all federal and provincial stakeholders for implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) were the prime factors behind marked decline in terrorist incidents.

The KP chief minister was apprised that the policy was not formed in a vacuum rather a multi-disciplinary policy-making model was followed wherein around 300 plus experts and stakeholders from various walks of life came together to share their input and recommendations towards elimination of extremism from the society.

While outlining the policy, the meeting was told that the NCEP covered sensitive areas including service delivery, people’s engagement, education reforms, enabling environment, rehabilitation, reintegration and renunciation, and also promotion of culture.

The implementation strategy of the NCEP hinges on an integrated implementation approach wherein all departments of provincial governments will coalesce their efforts towards projects aimed at diminishing extremist tendencies.

The CM was informed that the NCEP was a set of programmes in the six fields with an objective to build a strong bond between state and citizenry, empowerment and inclusion of youth and marginalised elements, reforming educational streams including religious education and instilling an environment of openness and co-existence.

The Nacta in its briefing said that a NCEP Centralised Monitoring Unit would be established at the offices of all the chief ministers to ensure that all provincial and federal agencies were working in close collaboration with each other.

Khattak emphasised the urgency of implementation of the policy.

He further highlighted the overall improved law and order situation in the province and urged that there was an emergent need to project the sharp decline in terrorist incidents in the KP and across Pakistan. Khattak expressed his hope that the NCEP would soon be translated into an implementable reality in the KP and across the country.

The chief secretary stressed that the government had to work as a whole with the mission to root out the extremist mindset from the society in close collaboration with the civil society.

KP acting chief secretary and provincial police chief along with other senior officers were also present in the briefing.

MAKING NACTA’S ROLE MORE

EFFICIENT STRESSED

A sub-committee of PAC Friday, while criticising the inefficient role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), asked the interior ministry to efficiently conduct counter terrorism efforts in the country.

“NACTA has a very important role to counter terrorism in the country. It needs to be efficient to play its role,” Convenor of the sub-committee of PAC Shafqat Mehmood said this while reviewing the audit objections related to the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Commerce. The committee reviewed audit objections of 2010-11.

Shafqat Mehmod said that NACTA has a central role in the fight against terrorism therefore it must be made more efficient to deal with the scourge.

The Interior Ministry officials, responding to the concerns of the committee, ensured that NACTA will soon start playing an effective counter terrorism role. They also informed the committee about irregularities of millions in the fee of weapon licences during the year 2010-11. A complete report about the misappropriations in fee of weapon licences will be shared with the committee within month, they informed. The committee was further informed that the ministry’s section has been identified, which was involved in this irregularity.

Reviewing the audit objections of the Commerce Ministry, Shafqat Mehmood also ordered recovery of Rs0.3 million from the retired officials of the ministry.

The committee also decided to call a separate meeting to discuss National Insurance Company (NICL). The committee also conveyed Ministry of Commerce, NAB and relevant organisations to be prepared for a meeting, likely to be summoned in 15 days.