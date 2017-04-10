Militants might well be undergoing something of a revival. The most immediate shock to us Lahoris was the blast near Bedian, which attacked a census team, or rather its military guards. Of the six killed, four were military men. Militants don’t seem to have the same distaste for data gathering as vaccinating for polio. So why the attack?

Now having vaccination teams guarded made sense. Unguarded, they could get killed. However, when guarded, their risk of census teams being attacked apparently goes up. Because militants are targeting the colleagues of those hunting them in Waziristan.

Another place where militants are active is St Petersburg in Russia, where a blast in a subway station killed 10, being carried out by a Kyrghyz. Like Chechens, who carried out previous attacks in Russia, a Muslim.

There was also an attack in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, where four people were killed by a truck driven by an Uzbek. Then two teenagers rampaged in Sydney, stabbing dead a Pakistani petrol pump attendant. But then, they might not have been militants, as they were as white as Donald Trump.

Militancy in India obviously couldn’t be terrorism, because the victims were Muslims. A Muslim was caught transporting cattle in Alwar district of Rajasthan and killed. Well, that’s still murder. Wait for it to become legal. Then there was the Muslim young man in Jharkhand who had an affair with a Hindu woman, and was caught by her fellow villagers when he went visiting. He was strung up on a tree and beaten to death.

Meanwhile, in Gujerat, a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl were both killed for their affair, though the high court earlier had directed they be kept safe. It seems there’s a problem in India’s Cow Belt, for the new UP Chief Minister, Swami Adityanath, has accused Muslims of prosecuting a love jihad, in which Muslim boys entrap Hindu girls, and convert them to Islam at the time of marriage. So is there a new meaning to be attached to the lover’s vow to die for his beloved? Funny, but I don’t think any militants have yet tried the running-around-trees-while-singing-songs needed apparently to convince a girl of one’s intentions, if one is to believe the movies. And while old fogeys like me might find affairs of any kind reprehensible, including intercommunal ones, even we old fogeys balk at killing the guilty kids. One would call them honour killings if committed by Muslims, but when Hindus commit them, we call them acquitted on getting benefit of doubt.

I wonder what Swami Adityanath thinks of the Maharashtra case, where a father killed his daughter because she married someone from another caste. Is caste the objection? Or religion? Or race? A former BJP MP, Tarun Vijay, has said that India is not racist, as it accepts all the ‘black people’ in the South. His denial let slip a dirty little Indian secret: Indians are even bigger racists than any white cracker from the Deep South. And Hinduism is the only religion to base itself on the caste system, which is arrant racism. Nigerian students have been attacked in New Delhi, after all.

But I wonder if race explains the rape of German tourist in Tamil Nadu? That came within weeks of the rape and murder in Goa of an Irishwoman. I know we like to outdo India, but ‘unsafe for woman tourists’ is not really a label we should be trying to earn.

I’m not so sure that promoting Sufism is the way to combat violence, as some propose. Look at what happened in Sargodha district, where the Pir killed 20 people. Surely he is a militant? It’s not much emphasized now, but when the Ottoman state’s Janissaries were dominating Europe, their commanders depended on Sufi practices to develop and maintain fighting spirit.

And then in Syria, the Assad regime used poison gas again, killing 58, giving the Trump Administration the chance to rain Cruise missiles down on Syria. Of course, there have been two responses. One is that it didn’t happen at all, and the second is that the Assad regime didn’t do it, but militants did. No one has said that Assad did it. Killing 11 kids is bad PR, it seems.

And instead of focusing on counter-terrorism, the police was busy switching to a new uniform. It was more like the present Army uniform, just like the new Rangers uniform, which replaced the good old militia shalwar-qameez. However, I don’t know if the new uniform has been tested for important stuff, like whether it facilitates the proper interrogation of suspects (by thrashing them to within an inch of their lives), or whether its pockets are deep enough for bribes. And if the uniform was not enough, there was the Sindh drama, where the IGP clung to office against the will of the Chief Minister, on a stay order. It’s already happened in India that senior Army officers have held their postings on court orders. The Lord be thanked, we have not sunk so low.

An act of militancy, the decision of Misbahul Haq to retire at last from Test cricket, has not been investigated at the relief that he has decided at last to accept the inevitable. How was it an act of militancy? Well, someone had to be blamed, so it might as well be the militants. Just as they should be blamed for another retirement by someone who played alongside W.G. Grace, it seems, Younis Khan.

What was not a relief was the shooting of the retired veterinary teacher while he was riding a car with his grandson. It resembled another shooting by motorcyclists the week before, who killed a lawyer in Nankana Sahib. Both men were Ahmedis. It seems militants have got hold of a motorbike, and are offing Ahmedis. Why aren’t they following the militant tradition of blowing themselves up?

