Islamabad-Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera has announced PC-I for establishing the first-ever Sports University in Pakistan and said that the concerned ministry has been approached for its approval. Ganjera informed this during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Sunday. He further said that Sports University will bring revolution in Pakistani sports, which will facilitate the students’ and players. He added that China, Japan and Korea had also established sports universities and they are reaping countless benefits. “I visited China and Korea and witnessed that the top athletes visit these universities daily and deliver lectures to the students.

Ganjera further said, “Sports University will be a joint venture of HEC and PSB, as we badly lack modern day training, coaches, fitness gyms, administrators, organisers and the present complex is more than 40 years old, it needs renovation/maintenance.” He added, the roof of Liaqat Gymnasium is leaking and equipment and wooden courts were badly damaged owing to recent rains. “We had renovated washrooms on self-finance basis, while Hamidi Hall roof was also replaced and not a single penny from the government or PSB was spent, as the entire project was sponsored by Hawaii. We had a budget of Rs 100 million to replace the roof of Liaqat gymnasium and also installation of modern LED lights, as they are too costly, but after installation of LED lights, the utility bill would be cut to 40 per cent or more, we are paying heavy utility bills on monthly basis and we need LED lights badly as national events are being held on regular basis in Liaqat Gymnasium. The air conditioner plants were out of order since long and we are aware of the fact that athletes face difficulties in hot and humid weather to train and compete in national and international events held in the Liaqat gymnasium premises.”

“Air conditioner plants would also be replaced as soon as we get the money, as it required millions of rupees to replace the old system and we don’t have sufficient amount of funds available even to run the day-to-day affairs,” Ganjera further said.

“PC-I of bio-mechanical lab is also approved, building is complete and we are waiting for funds to purchase modern equipment, which would facilitate athletes and Pakistan cricket team, as we had to spend huge amount of money to send bowlers abroad for bio-mechanical tests, but after the facility is available in PSB, players can utilise the facility without much expenses.”

“We are providing modern health facilities to training camp athletes and also to employees, we had state-of-the-art medical centre working round the clock to help athletes and employees, while excellent treatment on modern machineries is being provided to them.”

The staffs deputed at medical centre besides medical officers are highly trained.

He further said, once the renovation/maintenance work is completed, it can be assured that there will be no need of any up-gradation/maintenance for the next 20 to 30 years.

“Funds to replace Jinnah Stadium’s obsolete lights with highly modern LED lights were available, yes! These lights are costly but highly reliable, as present lights are mainly out-of-order and are highly unreliable, a number of these lights went out-of-order whenever we needed to conduct any event late in the evening at Jinnah Stadium.”

The scoreboard installed in the stadium has also well passed its peak and there is a need to replace it on emergency basis.

Ha said, “We had funds in this regard and we will install modern scoreboard very soon.” When asked about the outdated Tatan Track laid at Jinnah Stadium, which is broken from various places and there is an urgent need to replace the track before any serious injury can occur to athels, who train at the track on regular basis, Ganjera replied, “Yes! I am fully aware of the fact that Tatan Track is in shambles, but we had sent PC-I for approval since long, it requires millions of rupees to replace the track, it is quite painful and really hurts me, whenever I visit Jinnah Stadium and I want to replace the track, I hope government will release funds soon and we will not waste even a second to start work on the venue.” The multi-purpose basketball track is also completed on self-finance basis; people come in numbers to enjoy the facility, while lot of people come to enjoy jogging facilities under highly conducive environment.

He further said, “We upgraded swimming pool facility and we have the state-of-the-art gymnasium inside Liaqat Gymnasium, where athletes enjoy training and I can challenge that such modern machinery is not available anywhere in the country. I am working devotedly with my team and ready to facilitate as much as we can, but will never compromise under unwanted pressure, no one can blackmail me, as I always upheld rule of law and followed the orders of my superior in true letter and spirit.”

He said IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada is a source of inspiration for him who always motivated him.