LAHORE - The last day of Tamasha Festival with slogan ‘Performing Arts for Young Audience’ concluded on Sunday at Alhamra Art Council with thin attendance of visitors.

Few Indian artistes were also invited to this festival as panelists but due to the visa issues they were unable to attend.

There were only two sessions held titled ‘Translation or Trans-creation’ and ‘Technology’s impact on music art in Pakistan’.

The session titled ‘Technology impact art in Pakistan’ was moderated by Rakae Rehman Jamil and the panelists were Jamal Rehman, Ali Noor and Zulfiqar Ali Jabbar.

Renowned signer Ali Noor of band Noori said there was a time when fans used to make struggle to find out songs of legendary singers. Nowadays fans feel more comfortable listening to western style songs and they listen songs according to their mood.

“Music is a field where no lies can be told. There is a choice that audience needs to make now. All good songs need a time to get register among fans. There was a time when audio cassettes were sold but with advent of advancement in technology the trend got vanished from mainstream media,” Noori said.

Musician Jamal Rehman said that good thing about technology was that it increased the experience of exploring the music online. “There is something very strange about music, if you set off for this journey, you never stop yourself,” he was of the view. Founder of Little Art Organization Shoaib Iqbal said that all the three day sessions were mostly related to theatre, arts and cultural activities. “Young people do not really have interest in it sessions that is why we decided to stage theatrical performances. We had good response in it.”

“The concluding day was kept for the Indian artistes but Pakistani government had not issued them visas that led to cancelation of their sessions.”

“We organized this festival to present theater performances for young, training workshops from upcoming directors, master workshops from international trainers for local artists and discussion sessions for general public. Punjab Government department concerned facilitated us in foreign personalities transportation,” he said.

Khuram Shahzad, visitor at Tamasha Festival “When I heard about this festival I decided to bring my family. The sessions, theatrical and music dance performances were never started on time. There were no proper food courts which are usually part of festivals,” he said. It was a good decision to organise such cultural events in Lahore but it needs to be arranged with proper measures,” he said. Areeba Mansab, college student was of the view

Such cultural events should be more organized for the progress and prosperity of our country.

“I came with my nephews to attend this festival as a source of entertainment but left the festival with disappointment,” she said.