RAWALPINDI - The enthusiastic PML-N supporters turned the dawn into dusk in covering less than ten-kilometre distance to reach the party’s political hub, Rawalpindi.

A large number of party supporters gathered at every overhead bridge on the Expressway, slowing down the pace of the ex-PM’s convoy.

Just to get a glimpse of their leader, a large number of people were seen rushing to their leader’s vehicle, kissing its exterior and waving hands to the former premier.

The local leadership of PML-N delivered speeches on the occasion to keep morale of the party supporters high.

“I want to tell everyone here that Nawaz Sharif is our prime minister,” PML-N MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said this while addressing the party supporters. “This is the real Tsunami and every eye is seeing that how people in big number come out in support of their beloved leader,” he added.

Covering a few minutes drive in four hours, the people of Rawalpindi welcomed the former premier lining up on both sides of the Murree Road and showering petals on the vehicles. The convoy was also welcomed with the fireworks. The busiest commercial area was closed for business while everywhere the music of PML-N was being played. The political leadership coming out from the sunroofs of their SUVs started responding to the public. People and majority of youth were seen interested in taking selfies with political personalities.

“This is Pindi, home of Nawaz Sharif,” said Anbar Ali, an old man from constituency NA-55. He said that the former PM every time supported them and it is the day to pay back his debt.

Meanwhile, a few people got fainted due to humid weather and unavailability of edibles in the nearby markets.