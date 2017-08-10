ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the order of Chief Justice Lahore High Court to close LHC, Multan Bench.

President High Court Bar Association, Multan Bench, and President District Bar Association, Multan, filed the petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and made CJ and Registrar LHC and Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Ministry of Interior as respondents.

They said Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has committed gross violation of Article 198(3) of the Constitution by ordering closure of Multan Bench.

The petitioners said the action is violation of the Fundamental Rights of more than 50 million people of the Southern Punjab, and negation of the Fundamental Rights conferred by Chapter 1 of the Constitution.

On July 24, 2017 a petty dispute between a senior judge of LHC, Multan Bench and the lawyers led to unpleasant situation in the LHC, Multan Bench. The petitions said the situation could have been resolved by involving the bar and the bench but the chief justice and the registrar high court ordered closure of LHC, Multan Bench and shutting down of all benches of the court.

The CJ LHC also passed order to file all the cases relating to the jurisdiction of Multan Bench with the Lahore Principal Bench or Bahawalpur Bench.

The petitioners raised several questions whether the Chief Justice and the Registrar of LHC have violated the constitution by way of suspending Article 198(3) of Constitution to close down the LHC, Multan Bench.

Whether the LHC CJ is guilty of misconduct and has violated his oath? Whether the act of CJ High Court falls within the ambit of Article 6 of the Constitution by subverting and suspending the constitutional provision of Article 198(3) by misusing his authority through unconstitutional means and as such he is guilty of high treason?

Whether the CJ LHC can close the bench of High Court in Multan when it was established under a constitutional amendment? Whether he can deny access to justice to more than 5 million people?

They said Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Ministry of Interior have legal obligation to file a complaint against the Chief Justice for subverting and suspending the constitutional provision but their inaction is liable to be curbed by the apex court.

They said the Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Ministry of Interior have legal obligations to file reference to the Supreme Judicial Council against the CJ LHC under Article 209 of Constitution, but they are not performing their lawful duties.

The petitioners said since Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is the Chief Justice of LHC therefore they are precluded for initiating proceedings and approaching the high court under Article 199 of the Constitution therefore compelled to file a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of Constitution.

They said that CJ LHC has failed to act in accordance with his oath therefore cannot serve the judicature as chief justice of the high court. The chief justice is a public servant and he is bound to act in accordance with the law while in case of his disobedience and violation of law and breach of duty, he is also liable to proceeded against.