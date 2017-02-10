ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a promotions board meeting and gave approval for the promotion of over a dozen officers of different services groups to grade 22, officials said.

The meeting was held at Prime Minister Office and Secretary Establishment Division Tahir Shahbaz, Secretary Cabinet Division Nadeem Hassan Asif and Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad also attended the meeting.

According to the sources, the board reviewed panels of different services groups as well as profiles of officers before giving approval to the promotions. They said that notifications of promoted officers would be issued within a week’s time. Around seven to eight divisions are being run without permanent heads and the board also gave approval for appointing new secretaries against lying vacant positions.

A total of 13 officers were promoted to grade-22.

Meanwhile, According to notifications of the Establishment Division, Additional Secretary Incharge Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Saba Mohsin Raza (grade-21) has been transferred and posted as the Director General Pakistan Broadcast Corporation. Dr Amir Ahmad, a BS-21officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Commerce Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

The federal government has also given additional charge of Revenue Division to Secretary Finance Division Tariq Bajwa. The post was vacant after the retirement of Chairman Federal Revenue Board Nisar Ahmed. Bajwa had also served as Chairman FBR before his appointment as Secretary Economic Division.

The sources said that the federal government removed Saba Mohsin Raza due to a poor coordination between her and State Minister Information Marryium Aurangzeb. They said that two senior officers of grade 21, Rao Tehseen and Sheraz Latif, are strongest candidates for the slot.