ISLAMABAD - Former Attorney General and senior lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan on Thursday recused himself from representing the Sindh government in the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to the appointment of advisers to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Makhdoom appeared before a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the said case in a private capacity. He, however, said that the apex court passed a judgment the other day, taking exception to the practice of hiring services of private lawyers by federal and provincial governments in different cases and paying huge sums from the national kitty.

“I don’t want to embarrass myself and withdraw my services as a private counsel, representing the provincial government in the instant matter,” he told the bench.

Makhdom is also representing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Leaks case.

The court adjourned the case till the time to be fixed by the office.

Meanwhile, another three-member bench headed by Justice Ameer Hani Muslim hearing an appeal of former federal minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to hire any attorney as a special prosecutor in private capacity.

The court directed that the lawyers who had already received a fee for representing government departments in private capacity should continue by appearing before courts until the disposal of their respective cases, but, in the future, no lawyer should represent the government departments in a private capacity. The court gave issued these orders when it noticed during the hearing of the appeal of Kazmi that the FIA had appointed a special prosecutor in the case. The court questioned under what law, the FIA has appointed the special prosecutor in a private capacity and sought an explanation from the FIA director (legal).

Latif Khosa, counsel for Kazmi, who is behind bars for the last over two years for his alleged involvement in the Hajj scam, told the court that his client had completed half of his sentence. He said that the special prosecutor, appointed by the FIA, was not appearing before the court.

Meanwhile, the FIA director legal submitted that the agency has appointed Chaudhry Azhar as special prosecutor and paid him Rs 4.4 million.

Khosa brought the attention of the court towards Makhdom Ali Khan who recused himself from representing the Sindh government in a case in lieu of the recent judgment issued by the apex court.

The court observed that Makhdom might have returned the fee to the provincial government but the special prosecutor appointed by the FIA may not be in a position to return the fee. The court, however, said that it would examine the matter and asked the FIA if the special prosecutor was not available, the attorney general should assist the court and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

On July 3, 2016, the Islamabad High Court had rejected the bail plea Kazmi who was convicted by a trial court in the Hajj corruption case. Kazmi had pleaded for his release but after his bail was rejected he has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.