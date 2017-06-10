ISLAMABAD - The High-Powered Promotion Board is likely to meet next week to fill 12 vacant posts of grade-22 including seven posts of federal secretaries, The Nation has learnt.

Sources said that the Establishment Division has finalised panels of grade-21 officers of different services groups regarding the upcoming board meeting. They said that the meeting was scheduled earlier but it was delayed due to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s busy schedule.

According to documents available with The Nation, seven key ministries are being run without permanent heads and the government has given the charge of these ministries to grade-21 officers. The federal government has handed over the additional charge of the Communication Division to Shahid Ashraf Tarar. The post of Secretary National Security Division is also vacant while Amir Ashraf Khawaja has been given additional charge as secretary of the division.

Similarly, the office of Secretary Interior is also vacant and Tariq Mehmood Khan is looking after the matters of the division as Additional Secretary Interior Division. Interestingly, the post of Secretary Narcotics Control Division could not be filled after the transfer of the last secretary.

The affairs of the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division are being run without a regular head and the government has appointed Muhammad Jalal Sikandar, a grade-21 officer, as Additional Secretary Incharge.

The post of Secretary Privatization Division/Commission is also vacant after the transfer of Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera to Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while the additional charge of the division has been assigned to Shahid Mehmood. Shoaib Mir was posted as Additional Secretary Incharge of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division a few months back.

A senior officer of the Establishment Division said that four to five posts of special secretaries (grade-22) are also vacant in different divisions. He said that the federal government was reluctant to streamline issues regarding the bureaucracy because it did not want to lose its grip on the bureaucracy.

Sources said the high-powered board would also review the promotion case of Rao Tehseen, who is facing an inquiry in the Dawn leaks case.

The prime minister had chaired the last of the meeting of the board regarding promotions in the first week of February and had approved promotions of over a dozen of officers to grade-22.