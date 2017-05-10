PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was borrowing hefty sums of Rs75 billion from foreign banks.

He said that future governments in the province would have to return the loans with interest as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was in the last year of its tenure. He alleged the KP government of corruption as well.

Fazl was speaking at a public gathering on Warsak Road where prominent lawyers Walayat Shah and Ejaz Khan announced joining the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). Besides others, former senator Haji Ghulam Ali and JUI-F provincial secretary information Abdul Jalil Jan also spoke.

In his speech, Fazl alleged that four years were wasted on establishing a powerful and influence-free accountability commission in the province. However, the KP Ehtesab Commission was made toothless after its officials tried to take action against the ministers and politicians in the province, he added.

The PTI-led government came with the agenda of spreading vulgarity in society and for the purpose, huge foreign funding was provided to it, Fazl alleged, adding that now as the government was heading towards completion of its tenure, foreign funding had been stopped and the government was getting hefty loan of Rs75 billion from foreign banks, he said.

He said the decision of KP government of making Quran learning compulsory in schools was also aimed at befooling the masses. In the last four years, KP government worked against cultural norms of the region and was now trying to hoodwink the masses by this decision to earn sympathies of people, he said.

Fazal further said that the PTI’s four months long sit-in in Islamabad proved the fact that the agenda of this party was to promote un-Islamic culture in the country.

The KP government had tried its level best to make corruption cases against JUI-F’s former ministers and affiliated people, but it failed totally and be sure they would find nothing because it was the JUI-F which had never been in corruption, he claimed.

He said JUI-F was struggling for promotion of Islamic values, adding that their politics revolved around attainment of this goal. He said many times secular lobby in the country made attempts for passages of un-Islamic laws from the assembly, but it was JUI-F, which stood in the way, he said.