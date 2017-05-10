CHAMAN - Experts from Pakistan and Afghanistan finalised a geological survey of the disputed areas on Tuesday and dispatched to respective authorities for further consideration.

The decision to conduct geological survey of the border areas was made in third flag meeting between the Pak-Afghan military officials on Sunday which has now completed in two-day period.

The Bab-i-Dosti, or Friendship Gate, at Chaman crossing remained closed on fifth consecutive day following border clash which left 10 civilians including a Sepoy dead.

The Nato supply and Pak-Afghan Transit Trade besides every trade activities remained suspended due to tense situation.

Security personnel on both sides stood high alert while the heavy tanks positioned at the border to deal with any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, reports of irregularities also surfaced in commodities provided to displaced families by the government. Also, ghee and other edible items distributed among the affected people were said to be expired.

PDMA Director General Muahmmad Tariq said stern notice of the matter has been taken and Balochistan CM Nawaz Sanaullah Zehri has been apprised about the matter.

Apart from government claims, the ground realities are poles apart from reality as displaced families are suffering from meagre facilities. No toilet, electricity and other essential facilities have been provided at tent village for the families which left them in lurch.