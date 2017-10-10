LAHORE - Political experts see challenging times ahead for the political parties as they enter into the elections in 2018.

Over the years, the PML-N, the PPP, the PTI, MQM, ANP and JUI-F have been the key players in country’s politics at the national level. While most of the challenges faced by these parties are similar in nature, they do have their individual problems.

With less than a year left in the general elections, no political party has been able to announce a credible programme for social reforms. They have slogans only. Most of them have overlapping manifestoes with no clear vision to implement their programmes. “Political parties in Pakistan are high on rhetoric, low on action. They do have set the objectives but don’t know how to achieve them”, political analyst Hasan Askari Rizvi said commenting on the state of affairs in our political parties.

Terrorism and religious extremism remains an important issue in Pakistan since 2001, but no political party has the courage to make it an issue in the coming elections. With the exception of the PPP, MQM and ANP which have been quite vocal against the extremists, other parties especially the PML-N and the PTI are still confused over how to deal with this menace. The latter two fear losing their religious vote if they took practical steps to end religious extremism. The ruling PML-N is yet to implement the much talked about madrassa reforms as conceived in the National Action Programme.

Strangely enough, no political party has so far devised a concrete economic plan before going into the elections. However, this issue may be used as a slogan by the parties to attract the voters. “The economy is in shambles. We are facing the acute problems of balance of payment and the trade imbalance, and yet they have no clue of how to address this important issue”, Rizvi said, adding that state of a country’s economy determines its choices for foreign policy”. The economy and the foreign policy are inter-lined, he said.

According to Muhammad Wasim, a political expert and teacher at LUMS, opposition parties in Pakistan don’t have anything substantial to sell to the electorate. “They only have a negative propaganda against the incumbent government to bank on”, he said, adding, they lack substantive policy issues to mobilize the public opinion.

Wasim was of the view that muck like the previous elections, “Leaders Party Model” will also prevail in the coming elections. He explained that political parties in Pakistan are known by their leaders and not their policies. “They don’t have known political identities. They are weak in policies and strong on leaders”, he said.

Muhammad Wasim believes that procedural issues would dominate the pre-election scenario instead of the real issues. “Neutrality of the Election Commission will come under question, as the political parties would be obsessed with issues like formation of the election body and its set-up at the district level where the counting of votes takes place”, he observed.

Over the years, the mainstream political parties in Pakistan have shunned the politics of ideology. The politic of the left-wing and the right-wing is no more relevant in the present situation. It is now time to play power politics. Practically, all parties are dependent on electables. Though the PPP claims to be a party representing the poorest of the poor and also cherishes the idea of a progressive and liberal party, it sets asides this notion when it comes to practical politics. Similarly, the PML-N has the credentials of a right-wing party, yet it does not represent this ideology in practical terms.

In the past, the MQM and the ANP have fueled their politics on their ‘Mohajir’ and ‘Pashtun’ identity respectively. But they are also gradually drifting away from their identities to become part of the real politics which is about relying more on the support from politicians having their personal clout in their political domains.

The PTI, on the other hand, is really facing an identity crisis. It never had any ideology of its own even in theoretical terms. It could at best be described a conglomerate of politicians taken from other parties. People of all hue and color can be seen in this party. “PTI is mainly relying on the electables; and, given the lack of an effective organizational structure at the gross-roots level, it has no machine to get it elected into power. Its leadership does not really know how to put its acts together”, Hasan Askari Rizvi observed.