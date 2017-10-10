ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday ‘conditionally’ endorsed the appointment of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the surprise of many; it said that only the performance of the new anti-corruption watchdog chief would justify the decision.

A high-level huddle of the PTI leadership under the chair of Imran Khan deliberated upon the other day’s appointment of chairman NAB.

A PTI announcement after the meeting said that the “the performance of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as NAB chief would justify whether the decision was wrong or right.”

The meeting said that not only the PTI itself but also Supreme Court of Pakistan would evaluate the performance of the new chairman NAB in the days to come.

A PTI leader said that the party had decided not to oppose this appointment altogether but had found a middle way by making conditional the decision with the performance of the new chairman NAB.

“It is too early to comment on this appointment as the things would become clear within weeks,” said Iftikhar Durrani, the head of the PTI’s Central Media Department.

The technical committee of the PTI gave a briefing to the meeting about the appointment, and the meeting unanimously said that “this would have to be seen whether the new chief would follow the path of his predecessor or chose a new path” to improve the performance of the bureau that was founded during the government of military dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

“The stance of the PTI is clear that corruption is the biggest problem of the country and its eradication has become indispensible,” the meeting said.

However, the PTI leadership said that the party, which was the second biggest opposition party after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the National Assembly, had neither any role in this appointment nor it had been consulted on it.

“The PTI is totally ignorant under which criteria, eligibility and objectives the new appointment has been made,” the meeting said.

The PTI leadership viewed in the meeting that the opposition leader did not even consult with the party on the three names it had proposed for this high-level appointment.

The PTI first had denied becoming part of the consultation process, saying that the modus operandi for the appointment under the law was highly controversial.

The party later proposed three names including former justice of the Supreme Court Justice (r) Falek Sher, former police officer as well as ex-director general Intelligence Bureau Dr Shoaib Suddle and retired bureaucrat Arbab Shehzad Arbab.

These three names had been forwarded to the opposition leader.

The PTI leadership demanded from the newly-appointed NAB chief that it had become necessary for him to take the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case to its logical end, besides other accountability references that had been opened in the light of the Supreme Court decision in Panama Papers case.

The party said that it was also the responsibility of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal to bring to justice all those Pakistanis whose names were reported in the Panama Papers.

The PTI in the past had been very much critical of the former chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry who is retiring on October10 (today) after completing his four-year tenure.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his public speeches has been saying that Chaudhry was appointed through an underhand deal between the PPP, the major opposition party and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI recently had spearheaded a move to change the opposition leader in the lower house to sideline PPP from this appointment process.

Under the law, the NAB chief is appointed in mutual consultations with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.